PLEASANTON – The planning commission struggled at its Feb. 22 meeting to consider a Stoneridge Mall development project that predated the Stoneridge Framework plan, and therefore followed a set of principles and standards different from the framework’s.

The application, brought forth by the Simon Property Group, proposed the construction of 360 multifamily apartment units with related site improvements on about 6 acres of a current parking lot in the southeast corner of the mall property.