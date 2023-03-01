PLEASANTON – The planning commission struggled at its Feb. 22 meeting to consider a Stoneridge Mall development project that predated the Stoneridge Framework plan, and therefore followed a set of principles and standards different from the framework’s.
The application, brought forth by the Simon Property Group, proposed the construction of 360 multifamily apartment units with related site improvements on about 6 acres of a current parking lot in the southeast corner of the mall property.
The commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Ken Morgan opposing, to find the application’s environmental findings adequate, the development plan consistent with the city’s General Plan and zoning, and two requested exceptions appropriate.
The requested exceptions included a half-story of height above the design guidelines and a lack of ground-floor unit entries onto the street.
“I wouldn’t want to do any project that precluded being able to meet all of the Stoneridge Mall Framework,” said Morgan.
Intended to guide development at the mall, the city council adopted the Stoneridge Framework in January, which defined principles touching on economic viability, mixed-use integration and other considerations applying to the 75-acre mall property as a whole.
But Simon’s development application, first submitted in 2019 and then resubmitted in March 2022, came prior to the framework. The commission therefore could not subject it to the principles guiding the rest of the mall.
Community Development Director Ellen Clark explained that when the framework was approved, “this (application) was well underway, substantially designed, and it would not have been appropriate or fair to ask this applicant to go back and design to a new standard.”
Morgan, however, asked for an analysis of the discrepancies between the project and the framework as due diligence and for the possible benefit of future development at Stoneridge.
“Even though we can’t require it, we could work with the applicant to make sure it’s consistent with the overall master plan,” said Morgan, adding that the commission could still give Simon the opportunity to make changes.
Commission Chair Brandon Pace, while supportive of looking at the project against the bigger mall picture, took care to not overstep the commission’s purview.
“I don’t feel comfortable that we could somehow hold this up trying to apply a standard that doesn’t apply,” said Pace.
In an attempt to ease concerns, Cecily Barclay, land-use attorney on behalf of Simon, said that although this project may not conform to all of the framework’s standards, it nonetheless fits into the overall vision for future development at the mall.
“(The framework) principles were endorsed by Macy’s, Lowe, JCPenney, Simon knowing that this project was about to be approved,” said Barclay. “Not just us, but all of our partners saw this building on the corner. They’re not here tonight saying, ‘Yes, approve it,’ but believe me, they’re not telling you don’t approve it.”
Clark also echoed Barclay’s sense of the other mall property owners.
“This piece was sort of an assumed puzzle piece in the framework,” said Clark. “Other things are going to be built around it — are going to need to respond to it, rather than vice versa.”
Although the successful motion included the analysis of inconsistencies requested by Morgan, completion of the analysis will not hold up city council consideration, which Morgan thought it should.