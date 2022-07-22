Pleasanton Planning Commissioner Justin Brown has announced his candidacy for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) School Board District 5 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8, election.
With more than nine years of public service, including six years as a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner, coupled with his love of this community, Brown is looking to bring his planning, business acumen and experience as an active parent of three school-age children to the school board.
As the school district looks ahead with plans to relocate district offices, master planning of school sites and a bond measure to refresh many outdated and degrading facilities, Brown believes he is the kind of leader to ensure such planning is well-executed, financially accountable and well-coordinated with city leaders. With support from past and current principals, teachers, community leaders, neighborhood activists, and the business community, Brown believes he has the necessary background to help maximize value and accountability as a member of PUSD board.
“As a planning commissioner dealing with land-use issues, as well a father to three kids currently attending PUSD schools, I recognize the tremendous value our schools bring to our entire city,” he said. “If elected, I will work with my fellow trustees to build trust and communicate effectively based on input from parents, teachers, students, administrators, and city officials. Our goal should be to always advance the best interests of our students and provide them with both quality education and facilities they need for academic success. I will work tirelessly on behalf of our community and would love to earn the vote of our residents in District 5 this November.”
Brown is an electrical engineer with an MBA and works in the information technology industry. He served three years on the bike, pedestrian and trails committee before continuing in public service with the Pleasanton Planning Commission for more than six years, serving as its chairperson in 2021. Brown’s three school-age children currently attend PUSD schools, and both he and his spouse are active volunteers at the school. Justin is also active with the local Cub Scouts.