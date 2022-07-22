Justin Brown

Justin Brown

Pleasanton Planning Commissioner Justin Brown has announced his candidacy for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) School Board District 5 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8, election.

With more than nine years of public service, including six years as a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner, coupled with his love of this community, Brown is looking to bring his planning, business acumen and experience as an active parent of three school-age children to the school board.