The Pleasanton Police Department last week announced the hiring of two new officers, Austin Dement and Robert Palma.
Dement, who has an associate degree in criminal justice from San Joaquin Delta College, previously spent four years with the Santa Cruz Police Department.
Palma, who earned an associate degree in liberal arts and science from Cerritos Community College, previously worked for the San Leandro Police Department and as a campus safety officer at Biola University in La Mirada, California. He is also a graduate of the Alameda County Sheriff Office’s Regional Training Center.