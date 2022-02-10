PLEASANTON — The city is making it easier for residents to continue conserving water this season thanks to a renewed boost to their water-efficient lawn (WEL) rebate program.
The upgraded program, passed unanimously at the Feb. 1 city council meeting, will reimburse residential water customers 50% of the cost of converting their lawns to a WEL program, up to $575. Commercial, institutional, industrial or multi-family residential properties will now be eligible for up to a $4,000 rebate. Previously, the rebates were capped at $250 for residential customers and $3,000 for multi-family residential units.
“We need to incentivize people to conserve water,” said Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin. “It’s more important now than ever with our climate goals, but just environmentally, we have to do this.”
WELs minimize water usage through the use of climate-adapted plants, soils and efficient irrigation.
The city is also now requiring customers to implement sustainable options when converting to water-saving practices. In an effort to protect groundwater, for example, participants will no longer be allowed to use herbicides to remove lawns, but instead must use environmentally friendly methods, such as sheet mulching. Sheet mulching involves smothering the lawn by placing a layer of cardboard over the ground to keep grass and weeds from growing through the soil.
The city’s increase follows Zone 7’s lead, which increased its own WEL rebate program last June in response to the current water shortage. Through Zone 7, residential customers are eligible for up to $2,000 in rebates and commercial customers $6,000. Pleasanton customers may participate in both the Zone 7 and city rebate programs.
Councilmember Julie Testa said she hoped the increase in the program rebates would encourage more people to think bigger when it comes to conservation.
“I don’t think we’re creating the incentive that we should be creating,” she said.
“It really concerns me when I hear us talking about water conservation in ways that (are) so small and yet putting burdens on households. Really, this is where we should be putting our investment, trying to reduce water. The landscape is absolutely where we will make the biggest difference.”
About half of urban water in California is used for landscape irrigation, according to the state’s Department of Water Resources (DWR).
Despite several large storms earlier in the season, a dry January has caused the statewide snowpack to fall below average, according to DWR’s Feb. 1 snow survey.