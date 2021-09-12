American Legion Post 237 in Pleasanton will host an open house for veterans and their families on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial Hall, 301 Main St. Light refreshments will be served beginning at 1 p.m.
Tours of the historic building will be conducted throughout the afternoon, including areas of the building seldom seen by visitors, including the Social Room and Meeting Room on the west side of the building.
Built in 1933 for $39,000, the building was restored in 2007 at a cost of $4.8 million. It was designed by noted local architect Henry H. Meyers, who designed nine other Veterans Memorial building in Alameda County in the early 1930’s. There is a nearly identical building in Livermore.
Veterans Memorial Hall also served as the USO facility for Camp Parks during WWII.
For more information, contact Post Commander Dale Bowman at 925-963-7004.