PLEASANTON — Residents of Kilkare Canyon were notified Friday morning, Jan. 14, that their drinking water was once again safe, as the City of Pleasanton canceled a notice to boil water issued earlier in the week.
“The City of Pleasanton, in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), and/or Alameda County local environmental health jurisdiction, has determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, your water is safe to drink,” read the notification issued by the city through the Alameda County alert system. “It is no longer necessary to boil your tap water or for you to consume bottled water.”
A water main break on the 2900 block of Singalong Way Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, prompted officials to warn residents in the Kilkare Canyon service area to boil water before drinking it or cooking with it. Approximately 180 residents were impacted by the service disruption.
“We had to isolate, depressurize and dewater a section of the main out there to make an extensive repair there,” said Danny Ward, Utilities Division manager for the City of Pleasanton. “The crew was out there until about 4 or 5 a.m. getting the repair done. Anytime you have less than 5 psi in the water system, you have to follow the State Water Resources Control Board unsafe water notification guidance. What that entails is that we put a precautionary boil water alert out.”
Once the notice is issued, it can only be lifted by the SWRCB. To get the order lifted, employees of the city’s Utilities Division collected water samples, incubated them for 24 hours and tested them in the city’s state-licensed lab to ascertain their compliance with clean water standards. Once the samples meet those standards, they are sent to the SWRCB for review.
“They look at our samples,” Ward said. “They look at our site plan. They establish that we’ve done everything we need to do to ensure public safety. They go ahead and lift it, and then we issue the (cancellation) notice.”
Upon excavation of the area where the break occurred, crews found a hole that had formed in the bottom of a welded steel pipe.
“It had probably had a minor leak not showing with the wet weather,” Ward explained. “Like any leak, it grew. As soon as it gets to a certain point, it really starts to pop. There was a golf ball- to baseball-sized hole in the bottom. That’s when we’re notified. That’s when people start seeing the water.”
In addition to notifying the SWRCB, the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) was also involved in handling of the incident.
“The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency plays a supporting role in these incidents,” said Neetu Balram, ACPHD public information manager. “The water utility, the state Water Resources Control Board and the City of Pleasanton are the agencies that ensure residents have clean drinking water when there is a disruption or possible disruption to a local supply. We are available to consult as needed.”
The City of Pleasanton distributes approximately 4,500 million gallons of treated water a year to 22,000 customers. Approximately 80% of that distributed water comes from the Zone 7 Water Agency, while the remaining 20% is sourced from the city’s three local groundwater wells.
In March 2019, the SWRC launched a statewide investigation to identify the extent of contamination of drinking water sources in the state. The state ordered testing of hundreds of wells including those operated by the City of Pleasanton and Zone 7. Testing determined that two of the city’s wells were contaminated at levels that required notification to the city’s residents. One well, Well 8, had a higher level of contamination that required remediation; it was taken out of production. Contaminants were also detected in the nearby wells operated by Zone 7. In September 2020, the Pleasanton City Council approved a plan to remediate the city’s wells.
The contaminants come from a group of chemicals known as er- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS have been used since the 1940s in commercial products such as carpets, clothing, food packaging and cookware due to their waterproof, stain-resistant and non-stick properties. In addition, they have been used in fire-retarding foam and other industrial processes.