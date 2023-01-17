The City of Pleasanton announces the appointment of Alexa Jeffress as its new Deputy City Manager. Her start date will be February 6, 2023.
Jeffress has more than 20 years of experience in government administration, project management, and economic and community development. Her tenure includes experience with housing and real estate development in the public and private sectors, including leadership positions with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and BRIDGE Housing in San Francisco. Most recently she has been serving the City of Oakland as Director of the Economic and Workforce Development Department.
Previously, Jeffress served as the West Region Director of Multifamily Asset Management for HUD and as Vice President, Real Estate Development for BRIDGE Housing. In these positions, she worked with city officials, public housing authorities, and community stakeholders to advance housing solutions. In her role with the City of Oakland, she has been directing staff in six divisions that include Public/Private Development, Real Estate, Cultural Affairs, Workforce Development, Business Development, and Special Activities.
“We are pleased to welcome Alexa to the executive team at the City of Pleasanton,” said City Manager Gerry Beaudin. “Her diverse career experiences and responsibilities will serve our organization and the community, now and as we plan for the future. This is an exciting time for Pleasanton as we address a number of opportunities to advance the goals of our City Council. We’re excited that Alexa will be joining us in this effort.”
Jeffress earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York, as well as a Juris Doctor Degree at the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. She is a member of the California State Bar.