The City of Pleasanton announces the appointment of Alexa Jeffress as its new Deputy City Manager. Her start date will be February 6, 2023.

Jeffress has more than 20 years of experience in government administration, project management, and economic and community development. Her tenure includes experience with housing and real estate development in the public and private sectors, including leadership positions with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and BRIDGE Housing in San Francisco. Most recently she has been serving the City of Oakland as Director of the Economic and Workforce Development Department.