PLEASANTON — For as long as Pleasanton resident Azadeh “Azi” Aryana can remember, she always wanted to be a mom. But the day she became an ‘Army mom’ was very hard. When her youngest son Afshin “Af” Aryana’s announced that he wanted to join the Army, she responded, “Over my dead body.”
No stranger to military adversity, Aryana fled her birth country of Iran in the summer of 1979 at the start of the Islamic Revolution. She brought with her nothing but her infant son, and her unborn son. Unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant at the time.
Upon her second son’s graduation from Amador Valley High School, she faced his desire to join the Army. She said to him, “I brought you from Iran in the safest place, which was my belly, to the safest country, which is America. And what I need you to do is go and get your college degree. Because every job I worked, I didn’t have that piece of paper, and so I worked from the bottom to the top. It was very hard.”
Afshin honored his mom’s wishes, earning his degree in psychology from Chico State, then promptly pursued his dream and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003. She recalled his first deployment to Afghanistan, “I was a mess,” she said. “I had just gotten back from that part of the world. And here’s my son going there. I didn’t know what to do.”
Her son survived deployment. Before Aryana knew this, she was introduced to Pleasanton Military Families (PMF), a support group for families of service members, while he was gone, and it was a lifesaver for her. Aryana and her first husband Rouzbeh Aryana divorced in 1986. She and her second husband John Quayle were married in 1988 and live in Pleasanton.
“I found out … (PMF) had meetings,” said Aryana. “So, I went to one and it was a blessing. I cried very hard and there were arms all over me. They were very comforting.”
That was 20 years ago, and she is still with the organization.
“PMF is the best thing that happened to me,” Aryana added. “I mean, we have good times; we have bad times. Without them, I couldn’t have made it through all these years.”
And she has shown her gratitude ten-fold in her role as Shipping and Handling Coordinator for the organization’s pack-out of care packages assembled by loads of volunteers and sent to U.S. troops overseas at Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July.
It is for this role in helping send more than 10,000 servicewomen and servicemen care packages filled with food, toiletries and much-loved handwritten notes from school kids over the past two decades that Aryana was recently inducted as an honorary member of the Special Forces Regiment by the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.
“It’s my understanding that only a handful, maybe four women, non-Army civilians have gotten this. That is huge to me,” Aryana said.
Afsaneh Laidlaw, Aryana’s younger sister, reflected on the magnitude of her sister’s achievement, especially given their differing paths.
“I left with my brother and my parents in 1976,” said Laidlaw.” Three years before the revolution. They all sought refuge with a family in San Jose. Aryana was married—her husband was in the Iranian Air Force—and the culture at the time forbade a married woman to leave the country without her husband’s consent, which she had, but their exodus was still much more challenging.
“When Azi finally arrived, she had nothing. She didn’t even have English. Whereas when I came here, I could speak pretty decent British English. I was very studious. She wasn’t,” she laughed.
Laidlaw went on to earn a degree in computer science from San Francisco State and started working in Silicon Valley in 1982.
Former PMF President Pat Frizzell, who helped restart the support group alongside founder Chris Miller in 2003, said of Aryana’s recognition by the U.S. Army, “She is very humble. She doesn’t want to ever be in the spotlight,” said Frizzell. “She worked tirelessly behind the scenes on customs forms that were for many years handwritten nightmares, but she wouldn’t let us help her. One day she said to me, ‘I just want you to know, while I’m writing those custom forms, I’m praying for each soldier, and this is important to me and that’s why I don’t want to give it away.’ “
Now that the group and the pack-outs have grown, they work out of the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial Building. However, in those early days, care packages were assembled in garages and houses and “mostly we would send to our own kids,” said Frizzell, whose son is a Marine Corps veteran. “But as the battles drew down and more of our kids came back, Azi’s son, who is career Army and Special Forces, started helping us find more service people to send to.”
When Aryana first received news that she had been nominated for an award by a bunch of soldiers for the impact she was having on them, she said “I was actually scared. I felt like this thing can’t be happening to me. How did this happen? I didn’t really understand it.” She finally asked her sister what it all meant.
“It means a lot,” Laidlaw said.
“Okay, and what do I do now?” Aryana asked.
“Just be proud,” her sister said.
Laidlaw reflected on her sister’s award. “Living here, she really hasn’t had a glorious accomplishment, like CEO of this, or Vice-President of that… but she has steadily moved up, and then this is what she’s done—helped the United States Army. And how much more American can you get?”
For Aryana, “It’s all about the kids,” she says. “To make them happy when we don’t know what they are doing or what’s happening with them. They’re away from their parents and the care packages give the feeling of being there for them. I’ll do this as long as I can. It’s my passion.”
If anyone knows of troops overseas or has a child deployed, especially out of the country, email PMF at pmfsg.ca@gmail.com (Pleasanton Military Family Support Group) to get care packages out to them for Christmas. Visit www.pleasantonmilitaryfamilies.org for more information.