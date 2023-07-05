PLS-TROOP SUPPORTER MOM .JPG

Azadah Aryana was recently inducted as an honorary member of the Special Forces Regiment by the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. The Pleasanton military mom was recognized for her ongoing work with the Pleasanton Military Families support group. (Photo courtesy of Azadah Aryana) 

PLEASANTON — For as long as Pleasanton resident Azadeh “Azi” Aryana can remember, she always wanted to be a mom. But the day she became an ‘Army mom’ was very hard. When her youngest son Afshin “Af” Aryana’s announced that he wanted to join the Army, she responded, “Over my dead body.”

No stranger to military adversity, Aryana fled her birth country of Iran in the summer of 1979 at the start of the Islamic Revolution. She brought with her nothing but her infant son, and her unborn son. Unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant at the time.