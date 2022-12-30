LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

The Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed their new board members; Steve Maher as the 2023 PUSD Board President and Mary Jo Carreon as Vice President. Superintendent David Haglund and Alameda County Board of Education Trustee Cheryl Cook-Kallio also swore in PUSD’s newly elected Trustees Laurie Walker (Haglund) and Justin Brown (Cook-Kallio). Walker and Brown are the first trustees elected since the District transitioned to by-trustee-area elections.

Board President Steve Maher was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2016 and is currently serving his second term. Maher served as board president in 2020 and has over 40 years of experience in education.