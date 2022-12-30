The Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed their new board members; Steve Maher as the 2023 PUSD Board President and Mary Jo Carreon as Vice President. Superintendent David Haglund and Alameda County Board of Education Trustee Cheryl Cook-Kallio also swore in PUSD’s newly elected Trustees Laurie Walker (Haglund) and Justin Brown (Cook-Kallio). Walker and Brown are the first trustees elected since the District transitioned to by-trustee-area elections.
Board President Steve Maher was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2016 and is currently serving his second term. Maher served as board president in 2020 and has over 40 years of experience in education.
Board Vice President Mary Jo Carreon has served as a PUSD Trustee since being elected in November 2020 and is currently serving her first term. Carreon brings 26 years of teaching experience with PUSD, including two decades as a second grade teacher at Alisal Elementary School.
Newly sworn-in Trustee Justin Brown was elected in November 2022 to serve Area 5, which includes Vintage Hills and Hearst elementary schools and Pleasanton Middle School, as well as part of Foothill High’s attendance area. Brown previously served on the City of Pleasanton Planning Commission for six years, leading as chairperson since 2021. Trustee Brown is a parent of three current PUSD students.
Newly sworn-in Trustee Laurie Walker was also elected in November 2022 to serve Area 2, which includes Fairlands Elementary and Hart Middle Schools, as well as part of Foothill’s attendance area. Walker previously served as Administrative Secretary for Amador Valley High and Harvest Park in addition to serving in various leadership roles as a volunteer on the PPIE Board, Amador Valley Athletic Boosters and PTSA. Walker’s three children graduated from PUSD schools.