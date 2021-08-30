The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golfing fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Callippe Preserve Golf Course, 8500 Clubhouse Dr., Pleasanton.
The outing is open to the public and will include an 18-hole golf scramble, lunch, dinner, and prizes.
The annual golf tournament, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the chamber’s primary fundraising event, attracting more than 120 golfers. Sponsors this year include Big O Tires of Pleasanton, 1st United Credit Union, Golden 1 Credit Union, and John Muir Health.
For more information, go to www.pleasanton.org or email susie@pleasanton.org.