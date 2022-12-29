PLEASANTON – Pickleballers now have a place to call their own.
On Dec. 14, the City of Pleasanton held a ribbon cutting for its six new pickleball courts located at Muirwood Community Park.
The city constructed the courts at the north end of the park, turning two of four existing tennis courts into pickleball-specific courts. The park’s other two tennis courts remain intact.
“It was time to resurface the (tennis) courts and with the growth in popularity of pickleball, staff looked at converting two of the existing tennis courts to six pickleball courts,” Assistant Director of Library and Recreation Michele Crose said. “The sport of pickleball grew over 650% over a six-year period starting in 2010 and has continued to grow in popularity ever since. There were no fully designated pickleball courts in Pleasanton and the community asked the city council to prioritize designated pickleball courts.”
There are pickleball courts painted onto tennis courts at the Tennis and Community Park on Valley Avenue and also in the Pleasanton Middle School Gym, but players must supply their own nets.
Because they are smaller than tennis courts, the city was able to fit three pickleball courts on each of the two tennis courts at Muirwood Park. The project – resurfacing two tennis courts and converting two adjacent tennis courts to six pickleball courts – cost $477,000, with $250,000 funded by the city’s annual court resurfacing project funds, and $227,000 from the State of California’s Proposition 68, Parks, Environment and Water Bond.
The courts are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pickleball was designed by three fathers in 1965 who were looking for ways to occupy their children during the summer. Enthusiasm for the sport quickly grew into today’s version of the game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and racquetball. Two to four players use paddles to volley a whiffle ball over a net on a court that is about half the size of a tennis court. Due to the smaller size of the playing area and the lighter ball, pickleball is considered a good sport for people who are unable to cover a larger tennis court, but still want the active movement that comes with a racket sport.
During Pleasanton’s outreach and design phase, members of the Tri-Valley Pickleball Club (TVPC) stepped up to offer their expertise. Vice President Robert Beanland said the club of almost 300 members was happy to help the city.
“We have played at many courts and have seen some things done well and some things done not so well, so we offered our experience,” Beanland said. “We knew there was going to be huge demand, so we said, ‘we are here and can help any way you like.’”
Beanland said the club’s goal is to grow the game of Pickleball, provide members with opportunities for social interaction centered around pickleball, and create opportunities for club members to compete and improve their game. There are “skills and drills” clinics, introductory pickleball classes, and opportunities to compete with members from other clubs. Beanland said people are already making use of the new courts, and noted the club is open to helping the city fund future projects related to pickleball.
“It is amazing how well Pleasanton has delivered for the pickleball community,” said Beanland. “It is a beautiful facility. They did a great job of spacing it out and putting some nice benches in there and making it convenient for people to get in and play and socialize. It is the largest dedicated pickleball facility in the Tri-Valley. They did a really phenomenal job, and we are very excited.”
Muirwood Community Park is located at 4701 Muirwood Drive in Pleasanton. For more information on Pleasanton’s pickleball facilities, visit pleasantonpickleball.com. For more information on TVPC, visit trivalleypickleballclub.com.