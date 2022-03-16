PLEASANTON — A grassroots coalition has lost its latest attempt to squelch the development of a Costco store on Johnson Drive in Pleasanton.
In a statement issued Feb. 28, a state appellate court denied Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth’s (PCRG) appeal of a 2020 Alameda County judge’s rejection of the group’s lawsuit over California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) air quality and traffic impacts within the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ).
“We conclude that PCRG’s claims challenging the adequacy of the analysis and comment responses related to traffic impacts are moot in light of recent amendments to the CEQA guidelines, and we reject its similar claims related to air quality impacts,” wrote the panel.
The recent ruling would appear to lead the way for the development of the Costco Wholesale store, which has been embroiled in controversy since 2014.
“We're obviously disappointed in the decision and we’re evaluating our options,” said PCRG Spokesperson Matt Sullivan. “This is just another example of the state and legislature passing laws eroding CEQA … The Pleasanton City Council has a vision of tax revenue dollars that probably won’t happen.”
The Costco project began in 2015 when the city released a supplemental EIR (SEIR) before seeking voter approval in 2016. Voters said yes. That was followed by council approval of the final SEIR. The first petition followed shortly thereafter, filed through the Alameda County Superior Court on Dec. 1, 2017, challenging the city’s actions under CEQA.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said she looked forward to the project moving ahead.
“Many of our residents are anxious to see their tax dollars spent in Pleasanton, at our own Costco,” Brown said.
The JDEDZ is just shy of 40 acres located north of Stoneridge Drive on the east side of Johnson Drive. Expected development in the zone area includes the new Costco store, additional retail construction and two hotels. According to the city, plans for the warehouse and accompanying gas station are in the design review process. Tharaldson Hospitality, a hotel developer and property owner in the JDEDZ, is building two hotels with a maximum of 231 rooms each on two sites totaling approximately 5 acres. The hotels are expected to be completed by 2022; Costco by 2023.