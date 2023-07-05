PLEASANTON — Looming expenses related to police salaries and water treatment continue to weigh on some residents following the adoption of the city’s two-year budget, which allocates $234.4 million for fiscal year 2023-24 and $235.7 million for 2024-25.
Increasing costs will also strain the city’s finances beginning in 2025-26.
Of the $16.4 million increase in spending this coming fiscal year over the previous year, $11.5 million will go to the General Fund, which is expected to see major rises in personnel service costs, and in material and supply costs. Spending within Internal Service Funds, meanwhile, will increase $1.4 million, Enterprise Funds $2.5 million and Special Revenue Funds $1.0 million.
The city council approved 4-1 the adoption of the two-year budget, a four-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and a revised reserve policy at the June 6 city council meeting, with Vice Mayor Jack Balch voting “No.”
Before the vote, Councilmember Valerie Arkin pulled the budget item from the consent calendar, making way for public discussion... She stated that there was “misinformation” that needed to be addressed. Arkin maintained that capital projects do not compete for the same funds as police salaries and water treatment and should not be deferred. Capital projects proposed in the budget include a skate park and rehabilitation of Century House.
The Pleasanton Police Department temporarily disbanded three units last month amid salary negotiations with the city that are ongoing. Appropriate expenditures for police in the General Fund are seen as much needed. Cost estimates for a water-rehabilitation facility in Pleasanton amount to $46 million. Providing uncontaminated water for the community in the Enterprise Fund is also viewed as critical.
In addition, a number of residents expressed support for the two CIP projects. The CIP includes some $6.4 million for the expansion of the skate park at Ken Mercer Sports Park and $4.8 million for the renovations of Century House over the next four years.
However, the Pleasanton Police Officers Association felt that funds allocated to the two capital projects would be better spent on the police.
“It appears that adding a third skate park and remodeling a Century House – totaling $10.6 million dollars – are more important than hiring qualified police officers and providing service to the community.”
Community feedback also included worries that continued funding of the two capital projects might hamper the city’s ability to address police salaries, as well as water quality.
But the fungibility of the city’s General Fund that finances police salaries, the Enterprise Fund that pays for the city’s water treatment, the CIP budget that funds the skate park and Century House remodeling remained unclear at the meeting.
While City Manager Gerry Beaudin acknowledged that in the past, money has flowed between the city’s General Fund and its Enterprise Funds, for example, he cautioned against such a habit.
“Setting capital projects up against police or our water system is a false dichotomy,” said Beaudin.
“You can use the General Fund to prop up an Enterprise Fund, but that’s not a sustainable or recommended practice,” he continued. Enterprise Funds, such as the city’s water fund, bring in their own revenues and are expected to cover their own expenses.
However, Pleasanton resident Arne Olson said, “I don’t see what (the skatepark) does for infrastructure in this city when those funds could be applied to what you say is your top priority, which is water.”
Still other residents, such as Andrew Lambert, lauded the youth opportunities offered by the long-awaited skatepark.
“The skatepark is for Pleasanton’s youth that don’t play team sports, children that want an outlet and may not have money to spend on more expensive activities,” said Lambert.
Headwinds on the Horizon
Balch, who worried about the long-term feasibility of the budget, said “My challenge with the budget is that the city’s expenditures are projected to increase at a faster rate than the revenues.”
While General Fund revenues will increase $1.6 million to $150.2 million in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, its expenditures will climb faster, leaving surpluses of only $4,112 and $4,739 for 2023-24 and 2024-25, as opposed to those of $9.3 million and $2.5 million seen in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Pleasanton’s growing pension obligations will weigh heavily on city finances through 2030-31.
“The lack of available resources coupled with increasing operating costs will present challenges in the City’s ability to balance future budgets,” Beaudin recognized in his City Manager’s Budget Message.
Projections included in the budget show the city operating at as much as a $16.2 million annual deficit by 2029-30, if the economy falls into recession in 2024. But even without a recession, Pleasanton will operate in the red beginning in 2025-26 and remain there through at least 2032-33.
To deal with this issue, Beaudin wrote that the city, during the deficit years, will consider new revenue streams, reduced operating expenses, capital fund reallocations, and drawing on its Section 115 Pension Trust Fund — pre-funded assets for pension expenses.
As an alternative to the adoption of the proposed budget, Balch asked that the council “defer discretionary capital projects for a short period of time until we can find consensus as a council and a community as to what’s urgent and important in these challenging times.”
Beaudin responded, “If there are adjustments that we have to make along the way, then that’s what we do,” He noted, “Having a budget doesn’t preclude us from making different decisions throughout the course of the next year or two. It’s a framework that helps us operate the city more efficiently.”
Brown and Councilmembers Jeff Nibert, Julie Testa and Arkin all supported Beaudin’s position and agreed not to postpone the council’s decision.