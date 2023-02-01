LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The city adopted its Sixth Cycle Housing Element in a special meeting on Jan. 26, paving the way for housing development over the next eight years and narrowly avoiding issues caused by noncompliance.

Council members paid particular attention to a Pleasanton Unified School District site, as it tried to balance the city’s need for teacher workforce housing with fears of unintended projects on the site and compatibility with the neighboring downtown.