PLEASANTON – The city adopted its Sixth Cycle Housing Element in a special meeting on Jan. 26, paving the way for housing development over the next eight years and narrowly avoiding issues caused by noncompliance.
Council members paid particular attention to a Pleasanton Unified School District site, as it tried to balance the city’s need for teacher workforce housing with fears of unintended projects on the site and compatibility with the neighboring downtown.
“There’s nothing that we can do to guarantee (workforce housing) with our housing element,” said Councilmember Valerie Arkin, who resisted calls to increase the site’s housing density in the name of workforce housing.
While proposed maximum unit counts on the 10.7-acre site at 4750 First St. have ranged from 85 to 254 throughout the Housing Element process, the council considered a maximum of 128 units at the meeting. Arkin motioned to include the site in the Housing Element at that number.
Earlier in January, the planning commission voted to recommend that the city council increase the maximum to 139 units, based in part on requests from the school district, with the condition that the district enter a developer agreement guaranteeing workforce housing.
No agreement, however, had been entered at the time of the meeting; Arkin preferred to have the agreement before increasing the unit density.
“This is the problem: market conditions can change, property values change. They’re already softening. We’re heading into a recession. Developer interest can change,” said Arkin. “There are so many unknowns.”
Indeed, City Manager Gerry Beaudin clarified that “the Housing Element itself is not the appropriate time to try to look at the project details and come up with an agreement.”
Mayor Karla Brown also questioned just who will become the eventual residents.
“How can we make sure these are teachers?” she asked. “Or Pleasanton teachers?”
But Vice Mayor Jack Balch and Councilmember Jeff Nibert favored increasing the maximum to 139 units.
“Why (is the school district) being put through so many hoops when 17 other property owners did not have to produce a plan either?” he asked, referring to the other sites included in the Housing Element. “I have served for thirteen and a half years in this city, and I have never seen a better chance to actually achieving teacher workforce housing in our community than this one right now.”
Ultimately, Arkin and Brown agreed to increase the site’s unit count. The council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Julie Testa recused due to proximity to her home, to include the site at 139 units.
Regional Housing Need
Allocation Met
The Housing Element, a component of the city’s General Plan, defines the policies, programs, land uses and zonings used by the city to guide housing activity. The state, through its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process, mandates that local governments provide for a certain quota, at specific affordability levels, of new homes with their housing elements.
For the eight-year housing cycle beginning this year, RHNA assigned Pleasanton a total of 5,965 new housing units. Of these, 1,750 had to be very-low income, 1,008 low income, 894 moderate income, and 2,313 above moderate income.
The approved housing element detailed 18 housing sites throughout the city that would provide for 3,468 new housing units on top of the 2,923 units already part of the city’s inventory or in development. The added sites brought the inventory to 426 units above the RHNA requirement.
Although Jen Murillo, director at Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc., said that the state recommended a buffer between 15 and 30% above RHNA, Pleasanton’s 426-unit surplus provided only a 7% buffer, a statistic that the council kept in mind while deliberating possible site removals. The city hired Lisa Wise Consulting to assist with the housing element process.
Last week’s adoption marked a milestone for a process that began in March 2021 — a process that involved, among other steps, stakeholder meetings, environmental review and state comments on the list of properties that the city would rezone for housing. Although the process does not exclude non-listed sites from future housing development, the included sites enjoy the benefit of having both zoning and environmental review already completed in anticipation of housing.
Rogue Housing
Projects Avoided
The adoption came five days before the Jan. 31 housing-element deadline set by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), a deadline that incited some confusion and rush among city staff last fall.
While the city had previously planned to take advantage of a 90-day grace period to complete the plan, reports arose from Southern California jurisdictions — whose housing element deadlines preceded Pleasanton’s — of developers taking advantage of an aspect of the Housing Accountability Act known as the Builder’s Remedy to circumvent local zoning requirements.
“If a locality has not adopted a housing element in substantial compliance with state law, developers may propose eligible housing development projects that do not comply with either the zoning or the general plan,” read a technical assistance document released by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). “There is no grace period, even for the period when a housing element is being reviewed by the (HCD).”
The Builder’s Remedy forced rogue housing projects upon those cities that had tried to use the grace period.
The ABAG document went on to explain how substantial compliance did not require HCD approval, and that a city may find its own housing element to be compliant with state law.
Testa explained to The Independent, “We are hoping that HCD will, in fact, certify, but if they don’t, we will be able to show that we are in substantial compliance, which is a component of the (Builder’s Remedy). It’s a cure for the (Builder’s Remedy).”
Now approved and submitted, Pleasanton’s Housing Element will undergo a second round of HCD review before certification. The city plans to conduct follow-up hearings this spring, if needed.