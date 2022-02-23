PLEASANTON — After nearly two years, 20 public hearings and one pandemic, the city's climate actions now have a clear path toward carbon neutrality.
On Feb. 15, the city council unanimously adopted and approved the next-generation climate action plan (CAP 2.0) presented by the Committee on Energy and the Environment.
CAP 2.0 identifies 21 existing actions, 16 primary actions and nine secondary actions in setting policy for buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems, water resources and community residence and wellbeing.
“One of our goals was to create a plan that was realistic and achievable; a plan that reduced emissions but also improved quality of life, public health and resilience; and a plan that promoted a thriving economy,” said Megan Campbell, Pleasanton associate planner. “The CAP 2.0, as developed, will support the community’s priorities and be our roadmap to reduce emissions locally.”
Human-produced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are responsible for harmful, long-term shifts in the planet’s temperatures and weather patterns, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. An elimination of these emissions before 2050 is necessary to avoid the most deleterious effects of climate change.
While the city’s trajectory will initially exceed the state’s GHG emissions goals of reducing Pleasanton’s per-capita emissions to 70% below 1990 levels by 2030, the city and state will later converge to both achieve zero emissions by 2045.
“Actions that are taken today set the foundation for achieving carbon neutrality, help ensure a smooth transition for system-changing actions, and enable emissions reductions to occur sooner, making them more impactful,” according to the CAP.
The plan’s 16 primary actions will cost the city an estimated $2.7 million over the life of the plan. Campbell explained that while the city has committed to funding all of these actions, actual funding sources will be identified when individual actions come up for implementation.
The largest of these costs, $1.6 million, is an action to lower water usage through water efficiency retrofits, sustainable landscaping and efficient landscaping irrigation. This action is also estimated to have the greatest emissions reduction per city dollar.
Other expensive actions include an Urban Forest Master Plan ($486,000) that will increase carbon sequestration through trees in the city, and a zero-emission vehicle infrastructure plan ($218,000) that will expand “zero-emissions fueling throughout the community, electrify portions of the municipal fleet, and bolster community outreach and funding,” according to the CAP.
Community feedback included calls for a more reliable electrical grid and safe water.
Resident Sharon Piekarski praised the CAP at the Feb. 15 meeting and urged further investment in the city’s bicycle–pedestrian infrastructure.
“During the last four years, the city has committed millions (of dollars) on projects to encourage driving, including parking lots and widening intersections for better traffic throughput,” she said. “If we are to meet the 2030 goals, that will have to change.”
About 64% of Pleasanton’s current GHG emissions come from transportation, which “includes on-road passenger and commercial vehicles within the city, as well as off-road vehicles and equipment,” according to the CAP. The majority of the remaining emissions come from natural gas combustion within buildings (20%) and building electricity usage (10%).
CAP 2.0 intends to serve the city through 2030, at which point it will be updated for the next decade.
“Reducing emissions and responding to the impacts of climate change will not be easy,” read a message from the city council. “But we have shown that by working together, we can create a sustainable, prosperous, and healthy city.”