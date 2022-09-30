PLEASANTON – The city has chosen a location for its new cricket field at the Ken Mercer Sports Park. Construction is expected to begin next year.
The spot within the park was chosen after extensive public outreach. Mayor Karla Brown said while there is no perfect location, she supports the decision to build a cricket field in Pleasanton.
“I’m pleased that cricket will be coming to Pleasanton,” Brown said. “We have a diversified population and a lot of interest in having a field that will accommodate a cricket pitch, and the Ken Mercer Sports Park with its central location and plentiful parking will be a good location.”
The city called putting a cricket field there a “near term” solution because it can be completed in a shorter time frame with fewer resources. Another location that may accommodate a cricket field as a long-term solution is Staple Ranch, a future park that still hasn’t been planned.
The city has allocated $500,000 in funding for the design and construction of the cricket field. A detailed cost estimate will be created during the design process to determine if the existing funding will be sufficient to construct the project, but the city will not know whether the funding is sufficient until the project bids are submitted.
The dimensions of the field are going to be approximately 390 feet parallel to the cricket pitch and 360 feet perpendicular to the pitch. These dimensions may vary slightly as the design progresses.
The site selection process for this project was overseen by Director of Library and Recreation Heidi Murphy and her team. She said her staff spent significant time researching cricket fields in nearby communities, speaking with staff in San Ramon, Dublin and Fremont to learn about construction, maintenance and typical play on a cricket field.
“After reviewing current park locations that could accommodate the size of a cricket field, city staff were directed by the city council to provide options within Ken Mercer Sports Park for a cricket field,” Murphy said. “Staff determined that there were three locations within Ken Mercer that could safely accommodate the size of a cricket field and pitch.”
To narrow down the options to one, staff conducted community outreach, marking the three field areas so the public could see what each field would look like. Signage was placed in each location sharing information about the size of the field and directing the community to a cricket website where they could learn more about the location options.
“They were also asked to complete a survey and provide their feedback on the options,” said Murphy, adding the survey was shared on social media and in the city’s community newsletter. “Finally, information about the locations, website and survey was sent twice in direct mail to over 1,500 homes directly adjacent to Ken Mercer. The feedback from the survey was then presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission.”
In addition to the survey, the commission also received public comment during its meeting. With all this feedback, the commission made a recommendation for option two to the city council, which voted to approve it.
Murphy said the project will be ready to bid in the spring or summer of next year, with construction starting in the summer or fall and taking approximately three months.