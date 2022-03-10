PLEASANTON — Despite three failed motions and a close 3-2 vote, the city council seems to have decided on Pleasanton’s first district-based election map at its March 1 meeting.
The district map known as the Tangerine Plan, uses the I-680, Arroyo Mocho, Hopyard Road, Santa Rita Road and Main Street as some of its boundaries. It divides the city into four election districts, one for each city council seat, while the mayoral seat remains at-large.
Councilmembers Jack Balch and Kathy Narum opposed Tangerine for its complexity and its division of the Ventana Hills and Mission Hill neighborhoods, which are located around Mission Hills Park in southeast Pleasanton.
“This just does not pass the test for me to be easily identifiable and understandable, as well as keeping all the neighborhoods intact,” said Narum. “(Tangerine) seems like it’s gone against everything we’ve said in all these meetings — (that) we weren’t going to split neighborhoods. And here we are.”
Michael Wagaman, city demographer, explained that the neighborhood split arose from the placement of Census blocks — the geographic areas used by the US Census Bureau to tabulate data. The candidate maps, which relied on Census data for population counts, necessarily used the blocks as their smallest unit.
“In (Ventana Hills), the Census blocks are just not doing a good job of conforming to your neighborhood boundaries, causing either large population deviations between districts or a split neighborhood,” he said.
Balch and Narum, along with seven out of the eight public commenters at the Feb. 24 meeting, instead preferred the Lime Plan for its straightforward boundaries and relatively equal distribution of populations. Lime used the intersection of Valley Avenue and Santa Rita Road as a central hub, from which four quadrants, one for each district, radiated.
The Lime Plan’s boundaries, however, as pointed out by some residents, would have pitted councilmembers Julie Testa and Balch against each other in this year’s elections, because of the requirement that district representatives live in their respective districts. Testa is up for reelection this year while Balch’s term expires in 2024.
“The law clearly says that, when at all possible, don’t divide neighborhoods,” said resident Vicki LaBarge during the ordinance’s first reading on March 1. “And it says don’t adopt boundaries to favor a political party. (The Tangerine Map) only makes sense if the political aim is to gerrymander because Julie Testa and Jack Balch would be in the same district if the neighborhood is not split up.”
Balch also commented on the political issue underlying the Tangerine plan.
“It concerns me if the Tangerine Map had been advanced to intentionally shield conversations of ideals from occurring and misbeliefs that incumbents should be protected in any way,” he said. “While the Tangerine Map may be legally compliant with all the boxes, I still cannot see how it is a superior map to other options, and I don’t believe it fully complies with the spirit of the law,” said Balch.
Proponents of Tangerine, however, felt that it represented a good mix of community and council feedback.
Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin said, “I like that there are three districts that all share a core center of town.”
She also said she favored it for its distribution of communities of interest across districts.
In addition to the district boundaries, the districting process tasked the council with setting an election sequence. Council decided that Districts 1 and 3 on the west side of the city will elect their district-specific councilmembers this year, while Districts 2 and 4 on the east side will hold elections in 2024, reasoning that Tangerine’s Districts 1 and 3 are home districts to councilmembers Narum and Testa, whose terms both expire this year.
The sequence runs contrary to the recommendation of Michael Wagaman, city demographer, who suggested that District 1 hold its election in 2024, a presidential election year, because of its slightly higher Asian population.
Attorney Thomas Willis explained that for a “district that has a higher minority population, you would want to put them in a presidential election, because in that election they have a higher turnout rate and therefore have a greater potential chance of electing candidates of their choice.”
Arkin and Balch will serve out the remainder of their terms as at-large councilmembers until 2024.
Pleasanton City Council is reluctantly transitioning to a district-based election system in response to a demand letter sent from the Shenkman & Hughes law firm that accused the city of suppressing minority representation on the city council, specifically that of Asian and Latino populations. The demand letter puts the city at risk of potentially tens of millions of dollars of legal liability if it does not transition election systems.
“We really don’t want to be doing this process, and (it’s) unfortunate that we’re having to go through it, but we have to,” reiterated Arkin at the Feb. 24 meeting.
A second reading and final adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for March 15. The boundaries will serve Pleasanton for 10 years, although annexations to the city will be assigned to districts as they arrive.