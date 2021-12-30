PLEASANTON — As the Jan. 7 deadline looms for downtown Pleasanton business owners to dismantle makeshift outdoor dining areas that helped to keep them afloat during the pandemic, the city council last week unanimously approved a plan with construction and safety standards to make some of the popular extensions permanent.
Although Main Street businesses still must remove their “pop-ups” or “parklets” during the first week of January to allow for cleaning and street maintenance, the adopted plan will enable some owners with pre-approved construction designs to resume outdoor operations as soon as March 1.
“Exterior dining in a beautiful climate like we have in the Bay Area is a bonus,” Mayor Karla Brown said in an interview. “I think the parklet program is going to improve our downtown and improve our downtown restaurants.”
Built hurriedly when health officials disallowed indoor dining, parklets proved to be a rare positive result of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only enabling eateries to stay open, but also creating a new downtown vibe.
Megan Campbell, an associate planner with the city, told the council during its Dec. 21 meeting that the parklets brought “vitality” downtown. The council approved them in July, but set the deadline for their removal.
Although considered a success, most parklets built on sidewalks and in parking spaces did not meet the aesthetic standards for what a city should have in its downtown, according to Campbell.
Restaurant owners used tents and canopies, extended their eating areas into other businesses’ space, hindered businesses’ visibility from the street, and blocked traffic signs. Some with exposed electrical cords posed safety dangers; others in the street weren’t in line with the sidewalk, and some did not meet federal requirements for the disabled, she said.
With residents and business owners deciding that the parklets should become a new part of life, city planners developed a lengthy plan with rules for parklets’ location and size, and materials that can be used to construct them. Requirements included keeping parklets at least five feet from driveways, stop signs and crosswalks, and 16 feet from intersections, for safety.
Following a robust discussion about umbrella colors, wood and metal materials, and pop-up barrier heights, the council agreed to hire a specialist who would create a standardized parklet design or “kit” that could be pre-approved and constructed quickly.
“We gave them the parameters that they need,” Brown said.
Safety and aesthetics proved to be of most concern. While the city’s traffic engineers recommended that parklet widths in street parking areas should be no more than 7-feet wide for safety, Councilmember Jack Balch suggested they be extended to 8 feet.
Mayor Karla Brown sided with the seven, and ultimately, the council compromised at 7.5-foot-wide parklets.
“It gives that little bit of clearance for somebody who's got their rearview mirrors that stick out a little bit — just a little bit of safety and clearance,” Brown said. “We’re talking about people eating in the middle of the street. I want to give them as much safety space as I can.”
The council also agreed that parklets requiring electricity should use batteries and solar power, not extension cords, and suggested planners devise a color pallet for outdoor umbrellas, following some disagreement over whether they should be uniform.
Balch said he understood why some of his colleagues liked uniform sizes and colors for umbrellas, but suggested merchants be allowed some creativity in designing their parklets.
“I understand the concept,” he said. “But I really think we should be very careful (or else) we’re going to look like Main Street Disneyland … I think we should allow umbrellas to be different sizes and (for) the uniqueness of our merchants to come out.”
The council also agreed with a staff proposal that business owners wanting to construct a parklet should pay a $1,000 fee per parking space that would be waived in the first year. Later, the council will discuss whether to offer grants to business owners for construction costs.
One restaurant owner, chef Maurice Dissels of Oyo, suggested during public comments that the city delay removing the temporary pop-ups possibly in two-week increments until the parklet plan is formalized and the design plan is in place.
Interim City Manager Brian Dolan and Campbell said the city needed six to eight weeks before new parklets are installed and that the council had set the Jan. 7 timeline.
“We do want the opportunity to go in and clean up,” Dolon said. “We also have had a fair amount of feedback that some of those are looking pretty shabby, especially collectively, because it’s really a mishmash.”