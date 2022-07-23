LOGO - City of Pleasanton

The Pleasanton City Council will likely approve spending $912,821 on three new Type 6 Xtreme Fire Engines for the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department.

The item is on the council's upcoming consent calendar, meaning it's considered routine and likely to pass without discussion. If approved, the city would replace three similar type 6 engines that are at the end of their lives, according to a staff report.