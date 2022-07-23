The Pleasanton City Council will likely approve spending $912,821 on three new Type 6 Xtreme Fire Engines for the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department.
The item is on the council's upcoming consent calendar, meaning it's considered routine and likely to pass without discussion. If approved, the city would replace three similar type 6 engines that are at the end of their lives, according to a staff report.
Type 6 engines are smaller than typical engines, and primarily used for wildland fires where homes mix with vegetation. The engines' four-wheel interface allows them to better access wildland areas. The average age of these engines is 21 years old, the staff report says, with repair bills escalating as they age. Their replacements would be able to carry more firefighters and are considered safer and more productive.
The actual cost of the three new engines would be $829,838, but the city is building in a 10 percent contingency for unforeseen additional costs.