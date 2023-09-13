PLEASANTON — The city is on track to get a new crime-fighting tool after city leaders approved plans to install up to 10 video cameras around Pleasanton once funding is in place.
Cameras will be installed at high-traffic intersections and in areas leading to freeways. Police say the recordings will be used as evidence in solving crimes.
The city council voted unanimously at its Sept. 5 meeting to support the use of the citywide video cameras.
“Safeguarding our community is a huge part of our job, and here’s another tool to provide our very well trained and highly skilled police officers so that they can do their job even better,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
Capt. Kurt Schlehuber said the cameras will be useful amid an increase in the smash-and-grab thefts that often happen at the Stoneridge Shopping Center. They may also help officers catch catalytic-converter thieves, who often slip away, leaving no solid evidence behind.
The new cameras will supplement Pleasanton’s 17 existing automatic license-plate readers.
Councilmember Julie Testa said she knows the community is concerned about crime, but also expected residents to speak out about privacy concerns related to the cameras.
“They want that security, “she said.
City officials said the recordings will be part of the public record, but will only be viewed by investigators if a crime has been reported. Recordings will be automatically deleted after 30 days if they are not manually flagged as potential evidence.
Councilmember Valerie Arkin said the cameras “will not pick up any area where there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
To pay for the cameras, the police department applied for a $3.1 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections. The three-year grant would fund the cameras and additional police technology, such as a computer-aided dispatch system.
Schlehuber said the department will pursue the camera systems even if the grant money falls through by using money in the city’s budget.
Schlehuber sees the new cameras as a “multiplier of force” that will allow police to do more without adding additional officers.