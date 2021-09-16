PLEASANTON — With water rates going up in the city, residents might be inclined to get out the shower buckets to avoid wasting too much water.
During its regular meeting Sept. 7, the city council unanimously approved an increase of up to $11.60 for residents on their bimonthly water bills.
“If you are a big, big water user, it could get expensive,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
The increase will go toward the city’s $46 million project plan to eliminate water-contaminating PFAS — chemicals found in common household items, such as paint or microwavable popcorn bags. Roughly $3.3 million will go toward design costs, with the remaining $42.7 million allocated to debt financing to pay for the project, along with water connection fees and operating funds.
The primary source of PFAS contamination is fire-fighting foam commonly used by airports, military bases, fire training facilities and chemical factories. The city filed a lawsuit against manufacturers of fire-fighting foam and the chemicals used to make them to recover the costs to mitigate PFAS in the city's groundwater. The lawsuit has been consolidated before a U.S. District Court in South Carolina, along with over 500 similar lawsuits. It is unclear when the litigation will be resolved and whether the city will receive a settlement. If the city does receive a settlement before incurring debt for the project, the debt principal will be reduced. If the city receives a settlement after incurring debt, the settlement proceeds will be used to make debt service payments.
The alternative to implementing the project is to purchase more water from Zone 7 rather than using the city-pumped groundwater. But based on current Zone 7 water rates, the city's water rates would increase by approximately 42% to purchase an equivalent amount of water from Zone 7 that the city currently pumps from the groundwater. That adds up to a 22% rate increase.
“I continue to have a hard time asking residents to swallow $32 million of debt,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum. “However, I think having reliable, clean, safe potable water that we control is absolutely critical. Five dollars on average or 10 bucks a bill is actually less than I thought this project would cost.”
Vice Mayor Julie Testa echoed Narum’s sentiment.
“Safe drinking water can’t happen too soon,” she said. “I just don’t think we have a choice … we have to take care of it.”
The city has not updated its water connection fees since the 1980s. According to staff, the implementation of the fees is planned for late 2023.
