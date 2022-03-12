The Pleasanton Housing Commission struggled at its Feb. 28 meeting to agree upon a description of workforce housing — a term that, when defined, would allow the city to assist, through programs and policies, the households that make too much to qualify for subsidized housing yet not enough to afford market-rate housing.
Along with workforce housing, the commission considered other policy topics for the city’s upcoming Housing Element Update, including the lower-income housing fund (LIHF), the inclusionary zoning ordinance and the affordability by design concept.
The Housing Element, a California mandate, requires that local governments plan for the housing needs of the community. The committee’s discussions helped prepare Pleasanton for the 2023–2031 housing cycle.
Workforce, in housing terms, generally refers to households that make over 80% of the area median income (AMI) and less than 180% AMI, or between $110,000 and $225,000 per year for a four-person household in Pleasanton, with two adults working in jobs such as paralegal, teacher and accountant.
“Even at 200% AMI, a household of four couldn’t afford a for-sale house in Pleasanton,” said Shweta Bonn, Pleasanton senior planner.
The commission, however, hesitated to use AMI in a policy definition, for fear of obscuring issues specific to Pleasanton.
Housing Commission Chair Jay Galvin explained that because AMI is a county-wide metric, it averages in other cities like Oakland and Fremont that face housing challenges different from Pleasanton’s.
Another Pleasanton commission — the planning commission — faced similar misgivings when asked to define workforce housing.
“The planning commission, when it discussed workforce housing, recommended that no definition be established for this term because it could inadvertently leave out certain segments of the population and therefore have unintended consequences,” explained Bonn.
Housing Commissioner Neil Kripalani eventually suggested that staff develop a new metric that reflects “Pleasanton wage levels for Pleasanton residents.”
On another housing policy — the LIHF — the Housing Commission expressed frustration and incapacity at improving the affordable housing supply.
The LIHF allows the city to assess in-lieu fees on new housing developments that choose not to provide a minimum amount of affordable units. The city then uses these funds for public improvement as well as loans and grants toward affordable housing development.
While the commission recommended updating the fee scale to levy larger homes more heavily, it also pointed to the recent increase in Pleasanton home prices as evidence that the city needs a more agile affordable housing program.
“Someone needs to raise their hand and say [these fee increases are] just shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic,” said Commissioner Vivek Mohan. “Housing did go up by 20–30% in Pleasanton last year, so no matter what we do, these numbers will not solve our problem.”
The LIHF relies on a comprehensive, multi-year market study, known as a nexus study, to update the limits of its in-lieu fees. But because of the study’s cost, the city typically waits at least eight years between nexus studies.
In addition to the changes to the fee scale and nexus frequency, the commission also recommended that the city reassess how the city spends its LIHF funds, suggesting that these funds focus less on public infrastructure and more on affordable housing.
The commission’s recommendations are scheduled for city council review on March 15.