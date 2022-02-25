Concerns over public safety and access issues, has caused the City of Pleasanton to take another look at a proposed cricket field at Muirwood Community Park.
While the commission unanimously approved a recommendation last November to locate the field at Muirwood, community feedback since then has given city staff pause.
“The reaction from the Muirwood community was overwhelmingly negative,” said Heidi Murphy, director of Library and Recreation. “So the next step in the process would be that we, as staff, look at what other solutions can we come up with that are viable for the city council to consider for a near-term solution.”
Comments about traffic, competition for park space, and the danger of wayward cricket balls were heard during the feedback process, which included an event at the Pleasanton Farmers’ Market on Feb. 5 and at Muirwood itself on Feb. 12.
Cricket is a team sport involving a flat bat and several hard balls, played on a circular field with a rectangular pitch at its center. The Muirwood proposal calls for a field with a minimum 180-foot radius and a synthetic, matted pitch.
Resident Cynthia Shon raised a question at the Feb. 10 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting about a conflict of interest involving commissioner Rameshu Immadi, who is also the president and founder of Cricket for Cubs, a non-profit organization that promotes youth cricket in the Tri-Valley.
“It seems to me that the selection of Muirwood Park directly benefits one of your board members and his three cricket organizations,” Shon told the commission.
Matt Sullivan, another resident who lives in the neighborhood adjacent to Muirwood, also questioned Immadi’s motivation.
“If you're a commissioner, which is a public official, or a city council member, and you're able to vote to recommend approval to the city council on something that's going to benefit your business — for-profit or non-profit — seems highly inappropriate to me,” said Sullivan, who has previously served as both a planning commissioner and city councilmember for Pleasanton.
“I believe that he should have recused himself from voting, because it's going to benefit him personally and benefit his business, personally, even if it is a non-profit,” he continued.
Cricket for Cubs has a co-sponsorship agreement with the city, according to Sullivan, which gives the organization priority usage of the city’s sports fields. This would include Muirwood, should the plan move forward.
Immadi told The Independent that the Parks and Recreation Commission had identified cricket as a priority sport in Pleasanton well before his joining the Commission in 2021. Cricket at Muirwood specifically, he continued, had been under consideration for the past six years.
“When I took over the role as commissioner, the role in Cricket for Cubs (was) very much disclosed to the city and I was not told that there exists a conflict,” said Immadi. He reiterated that Cricket for Cubs is a non-profit organization, with no paid employees.
Some residents were also unclear whether the new field would be for everyone or for children only. Fliers distributed by Parks and Recreation and a city webpage about the project at pleasantoncricket.com referred to the project as “a youth under-11 cricket pitch.” The website also cited the maximum distance of an 11-year-old batter to quantify safety concerns.
“At the Commission meeting on Feb. 5, they said (the field was) youth-only, and that we could tell adults to leave and (or) call the police,” said Shon.
Murphy, however, later explained to The Independent that, throughout the city’s parks, there are no age restrictions for ad-hoc — or pick-up — games, provided they do not interfere with previously scheduled games. Therefore, the proposed cricket field at Muirwood, while sanctioned only for youth organized sports, would be open to everyone outside of scheduled games.
Further questions around whether the Muirwood field would be temporary has added to the confusion.
Although the commission referred to the Muirwood proposal as “near-term” in contrast to a “long-term” cricket proposal at Staples Ranch, Murphy explained that the Muirwood field would, in fact, be a permanent construction.
After Parks and Recreation staff incorporates the latest community feedback, the proposal may return to the Parks and Recreation Commission for further discussion, or it may proceed directly to City Council for review.