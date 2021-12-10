PLEASANTON — The City of Pleasanton hosted a community meeting Dec. 2 to hear public comments on the draft of its new climate action plan (CAP).
Although the draft charts a course for the city to reach carbon neutrality in 2045 — in line with the state’s climate goals — residents at the meeting urged the city to be more aggressive with its plans.
“I think that Pleasanton residents are ready for more substantial action,” said resident Becky Dennis.
As an example, she suggested that businesses within the city, like the planned Amazon distribution center, include the impact of worker commutes and customer traffic when making zero-carbon commitments.
Resident Jocelyn Combs echoed the need to act quickly.
“I would like to see more (requirements) and fewer suggestions,” she said, referring to the list of actions in the plan.
Andrea Martin, Climate Action Director at Cascadia Consulting Group — which contracted with the city to develop the CAP — said the enormity of the climate change issue must be balanced with the limitations of a single city.
“We've tried to really focus through this planning effort on actions that the local government would have more influence over, and acknowledging that, in some cases, there's not much a local government can do,” said Martin.
But some at the meeting did not see local scope as a reason to hold back. Resident Beth McCarthy brought up the value of leadership and the desire for Pleasanton to serve as a climate action example.
Combs also agreed.
“Pleasanton is the perfect community to drive this. We’re educated, we're affluent, we're engaged — for the most part — and we have a biotech hub here,” she said.
Known as CAP 2.0, the draft builds on the city’s original CAP that was adopted in 2012 with a horizon year of 2020.
Martin described a CAP as “a roadmap of local policies to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhance environmental sustainability, and prepare for climate change.”
Released for public review on Nov. 23, the draft details 15 new primary actions and 10 new secondary actions designed to reduce GHG emissions and increase community resilience within the city.
According to a 2017 GHG emissions inventory detailed in the draft, transportation and buildings together accounted for about 94% of Pleasanton’s GHG emissions. CAP 2.0 therefore focuses primarily on changes in these areas.
It seeks to lower transportation emissions both by reducing per-vehicle carbon emissions and by reducing vehicle usage in general. The city will expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure to reduce emissions, while increased bicycle amenities and public transit ridership will reduce usage.
Building improvements center on phasing out natural gas and selecting clean electricity sources.
In an interview with The Independent, Beckie Menten, a program manager at East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), said, “Building electrification, at its core, is emerging as one of the key strategies towards getting to our climate targets.”
She explained that as electricity generation moves toward renewable energy, the consumption side must adapt in order to take advantage of the cleaner sources. Swapping out natural gas furnaces, water heaters and stoves with electric ones are actions residents can take toward this end.
Menten manages EBCE’s Municipal Electrification Assistance program that provides reach-code support, gap funding and technical assistance to cities looking to electrify their municipal buildings.
In addition to phasing out natural gas usage, EBCE will also help Pleasanton decarbonize buildings by sourcing clean electricity. Starting in January 2022, Pleasanton’s default electricity option will come entirely from wind and solar via EBCE’s Renewable 100 plan.
The city will be accepting written comments on CAP 2.0 through Dec. 21. Comments can be made directly to city staff or online at pleasantoncap.konveio.com. The final CAP 2.0 will be completed next year.