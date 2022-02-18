In the first of two public meetings on Pleasanton’s Lower-Income Housing Fund (LIHF), planning commissioners considered whether to increase developer’s in-lieu fees, and if so, by how much.
“We have the opportunity to encourage businesses that want to develop land and build new things to help solve the problem that they’re creating,” said Commissioner Matt Gaidos during the Feb. 9 meeting.
The LIHF allows the city to assess in-lieu fees on new developments that do not provide a minimum threshold of affordable housing, explained Shweta Bonn, Pleasanton senior planner.
The fees are “based on the premise that new development should pay for its pro rata share of public improvement costs,” she said.
While the amount of the fees will ultimately be decided following the release of a mid-year study, previously, the city’s increases, last made in 2019, have been well-below the maximum allowed. According to staff, the city council exercised restraint in the past in order to be on par with the fees of neighboring cities, and remain “competitive and attractive” to new businesses moving to the region.
The 2019 change, for example, increased retail fees from $3.15 to $4.56 per square foot, while the maximum allowed fee was $211.08 per square foot.
At the Feb. 9 meeting, however, commissioners suggested leveraging Pleasanton’s prominence to further fund its affordable housing and questioned the need to keep the city’s fees aligned with its neighbors.
“We don’t necessarily need to be at parity with other neighboring cities considering that Pleasanton is a resource, and a very attractive resource,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nibert.
Residents agreed that the housing crisis justified larger fees.
“We have no affordable housing problem that money can’t solve. We need funding and I think that we really should consider raising the fees,” said resident Becky Dennis.
Commissioner Justin Brown, however, recalling the deliberations of the 2019 increases, urged restraint.
“I think we need to be more mindful before we make recommendations to drive it up to the top end of the scale,” he said.
The commissioners also supported a change to levy single-family home fees by square foot. Currently, the fee schedule does not differentiate between houses over 1,500 square feet, resulting in housing projects just below that threshold paying almost the same amount into the LIHF as much larger mega-mansions.
Pleasanton has collected roughly $27 million in lower-income housing fees since 1990. The funds have mainly been used for loans to developers of affordable housing.
State requirements for affordable housing in the Bay Area will increase significantly in 2023, and cities are updating their policies, such as LIHF fees, to meet those requirements. The number of very-low income and low income housing units that Pleasanton will have to accommodate will increase roughly by a factor of 2.5.
“We need to be aggressive towards creating affordable housing in Pleasanton,” said Gaidos. “It’s not going to be done by infill projects. It’s going to be done by big sites — Stoneridge Mall, East Pleasanton — which, I think we’ve failed to do properly the last 10 years or 15 years or 20 years and now we’re getting pushed by the state to do it.”
While no recommendations were voted on at the Feb. 9 meeting, a second planning commission meeting will be held on the topic on Feb. 23. The committee’s recommendation is tentatively scheduled for city council review on March 15.