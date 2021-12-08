Alameda County — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted new district boundaries that will keep most of Pleasanton separate from its neighbors in Livermore, Dublin and Sunol. The Tri-Valley will continue to be represented by two supervisors.
Although numerous residents wrote and spoke out for months in favor of uniting the Tri-Valley cities in one district because of their common interests, the board’s new boundary lines shifted just 16% of Pleasanton from Supervisorial District 4 — represented by Nate Miley — into David Haubert’s primarily Tri-Valley District 1.
The remaining 84% of Pleasanton will stay in District 4, which includes a large portion of Oakland and runs through Castro Valley and Fairview.
District 1 includes Dublin, Livermore, Sunol, a small portion of Pleasanton, and a large area of Fremont.
“We have some tough choices to make where some people agree and are happy and some people are not,” Haubert said before the board voted 4-0 to approve boundaries that will be in effect for the next 10 years. “Every one of those decisions has a strong rationale behind it.”
Supervisor Keith Carson abstained from voting on the finalized map, which will
receive a second reading and final vote on Dec. 14. But for all intent, the lines were drawn and the redistricting process that began in April is over.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said the city did not take a formal position on the various supervisorial maps drawn during the process, but noted that Pleasanton’s population split into two districts could prove to be beneficial to the city.
“As a city, we have worked in sync with Supervisor Miley through the years, and we have always had a good relationship with Supervisor Haubert,” Brown said. “With two representatives for Pleasanton and for the Tri-Valley on the Board of Supervisors, I see many positive outcomes for our community.”
Pleasanton’s Vice Mayor Julie Testa said she preferred one Tri-Valley district.
“I am disappointed that Pleasanton is being split up,” Testa said. “The Tri-Valley should be kept together.”
Required by law, the county’s five supervisors redraw their district lines every 10 years once the latest census is taken.
During the process, the county held eight virtual public outreach meetings, received public comments online and on the phone, and accepted dozens of maps and opinions regarding which cities should be kept together as “communities of interest.”
One thing became clear during public participation: a majority of those who called and wrote in from the Tri-Valley wanted one large district that included Pleasanton. The last time the districts were drawn in 2010, Pleasanton was kept separate.
In trying to keep communities with similar concerns together — while trying to balance populations in each district — consultants and county staff created three maps, including one that kept the Tri-Valley as one.
During a Dec. 2 Supervisor special meeting, however, that map did not get much support. Supervisors preferred the map that put a portion of Pleasanton in a Tri-Valley district, while addressing needs of other areas of the county. That included: placing Oakland in three districts to give the county’s largest city’s population three representatives; maintaining Black cultural zones; keeping Fremont’s growing Afghan community together; and giving residents in unincorporated areas more representation.
During Thursday’s meeting, some Tri-Valley residents continued to express support for a Tri-Valley district.
“I'm very disappointed with the resulting map after all the meetings and numerous comments in support of keeping Tri-Valley together in one district,” Livermore resident Rosemarie Thorne said. “It just seems like the public comments from the Tri-Valley have been completely ignored.”
Pleasanton resident Kelly Cousins added: “I was very surprised by the final map after hearing so many speakers in favor of keeping the Tri-Valley together.”
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, however, told the supervisors he was in favor of the final district lines.
“I believe today’s finalized map reasonably balances the myriad of competing factors you had to contend with across the whole of Alameda County and that the population variations are well within the legally allowed tolerances,” Woerner said. “I would particularly like to thank Supervisors Miley and Haubert for working together and persevering and developing a good compromise solution for the Tri-Valley cities…It’s not perfect, but I do believe it’s good enough.”
District 2 includes Newark and Hayward. District 3 includes Alameda and San Lorenzo; District 5 includes Berkeley and Piedmont. Oakland is represented in portions of Districts 3, 4, and 5.
County documents show each district represents a population of at least 325,000. District 1 is the largest at 348,000 people. District 2 has the largest Asian and Latino populations; District 4 has the largest Black population, while District 1 has the lowest. District 5 has the largest white population.