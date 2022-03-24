PLEASANTON — The city will charge residents more for water beginning May 1 in an attempt to recover financial reserves lost through the city’s water conservation efforts.
The efforts, begun last October in response to Pleasanton’s water-reduction mandate, resulted in usage reductions in the range of 18-22%. And while the reductions improved the city’s water supply, they also caused an estimated $3.2 million loss of revenue, drawing down the city’s financial reserves and risking its ability to finance an upcoming fix for another pressing water issue — “Forever Chemicals.”
Forever Chemicals is a term used for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), chemicals used in the manufacture of products, such as non-stick cookware. Exposure to PFAS increases the risk of cancer, harms the development of the fetus and reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.
At its March 15 meeting, the city council voted 4-1 to activate its Stage Two Water Drought Rates, adding a 65 “Cents per 100-Cubic-Feet" (CCF) of water charge to single-family home water bills. Commercial and multi-family homes will see an added 62 CCF charge, and irrigation water users will see an added 65 CCF charge.
The purpose of the drought rates “is to help keep the Water Enterprise Fund financially sustainable during a drought or water shortage emergency,” according to the staff report. Based on the mid-year budget adjustment, the ending balance in the Water Enterprise Fund at the end of fiscal year 2021-22 would be $9.7 million, explained Kathleen Yurchak, Pleasanton director of operations and water utilities.
The drought rate activation will be the city’s first.
Councilmember Julie Testa opposed the activation, uncomfortable with asking doubly from residents during the ongoing drought.
“It seems really unreasonable to say, ‘Conserve and we’re going to penalize and charge you more,’” she said.
While a household conserving 15% of its water usage will pay under the higher drought rates, something close to what it paid under the normal rates with no water conservation, Councilmember Jack Balch pushed for a usage limit below which drought rates would not apply.
“I just think that we have said there’s some level that you just cannot conserve beyond that,” he said.
Balch, however, dropped the idea due to a lack of data on where that limit should be and reluctantly supported the activation.
Councilmember Kathy Narum also expressed hesitation but prioritized the health of the city’s fund.
“Where we are now, I just don’t think we really have a lot of choice, given that we’re going to need to have a reserve to meet the bond covenants,” she said, referring to the bonds the city will need in order to finance a treatment solution for Forever Chemicals in the city’s groundwater. “I don’t like it. I wish it would rain. But I don’t think we really have a choice here.”
Pleasanton water test results revealed in 2019 that one of the city’s three groundwater wells contained Forever-Chemicals above state-defined response levels. The city, upon receiving those results, placed the offending well on non-operational standby and began preparing a rehabilitation project.
$31.4 million of the Forever Chemicals’ estimated $46 million cost will be funded by state and federal grants, legal settlement proceeds, and debt financing, according to the city’s website. The project is scheduled to complete in 2025.
Water customers can expect to see the added charges on their July bill that reflects their May-June usage.