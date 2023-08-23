PLEASANTON — Financial headwinds may push the city to attempt its first local-revenue ballot measure since its incorporation in 1894.
The city council discussed, with mixed enthusiasm at its Aug. 15 meeting, the possibility of asking voters to approve a measure levying residents or businesses to increase city revenues.
“That is the ultimate democracy process in motion there, because the voters will make a decision,” said Bonnie Moss, principal at Clifford Moss, which the city hired to provide revenue-strategy consulting.
Pleasanton lost about $11.0 million in hotel tax revenues between 2020 and 2023 because of the pandemic, said Mayor Karla Brown. Additionally, reduced sales tax from the flagging Stoneridge Shopping Center and the delayed Costco project have also failed to help pay for the city’s rising infrastructure costs and pension obligations, necessitating new revenue streams.
The city’s 10-year infrastructure plan, presented in March, estimated a need for roughly $900 million over the next 10 years to keep the city’s systems in good repair, including pipe replacements and a PFAS treatment solution for its water system.
And while the city has taken steps to proactively fund its pension obligations, those rising costs will still weigh down city finances in the near future, with the city operating in the negative as earlier as next fiscal year, according to its latest budget.
Staff therefore presented 10 tax or fee options, including a general obligation bond, increased sales tax, and a utility user tax, that could go to the ballot in 2024.
While the council agreed to move forward with an early feasibility study involving polling, Councilmember Julie Testa required more information, such as current property-tax burdens and other measures headed to the ballot, before forming an opinion on Pleasanton’s measure attempt.
“I’ve always been kind of proud that we’ve never done a bond or a tax,” said Testa.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch alluded to another financial topic in the Aug. 15 meeting — the ongoing contract negotiations with the Pleasanton Police Officers Association — as a possible source of distrust around the city’s priorities that would color any request for money.
“I am concerned that we will need to rebuild trust with our community before we could potentially see this (measure) as a success,” he said, adding that much work to reduce nonessential expenses remained.
But Councilmember Valerie Arkin, citing the recently successful Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) bonds, expressed optimism with going to the ballot, and stressed the need to increase revenues for the city’s looming costs.
“A lot of these things – especially like the water infrastructure, pension obligations – these are very huge amounts of money,” said Arkin. “Cutting a little over here or a little over here is not going to solve that issue.”
Last year, Pleasanton voters passed PUSD’s Measure I with a 57.2% vote, approving $395 million for school improvements through a property tax levy. The bond measure came after the approval of the district’s Measure I1 in 2016 with a 69.1% vote, which provided $270 million for facilities maintenance.
After the first round of polling this year, the city will conduct a communications round followed by a second round of polling, said Moss. The city will then have until Aug. 9, 2024, to file any ballot measure, after which begins the 88-day election window when the city cannot attempt to sway voters before Nov. 5, 2024, election day.