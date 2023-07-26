LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The cost of water will likely rise this fall as the city attempts to steer its water enterprise fund away from insolvency.

City staff proposed at the July 18 city council meeting to increase water rates by 30% starting Nov. 1, followed by a 20% increase on Jan. 1, 2025, and another 12% increase on Jan. 1, 2026. The first adjustment translates to an additional $16.59 per-month cost for the average single-family home using 20 centum cubic feet of water per month.