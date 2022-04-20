PLEASANTON — The city council has chosen a new city manager.
Girad “Gerry” Beaudin will replace former City Manager Nelson Fiahlo.
Beaudin is Pleasanton’s former community development director and a well-known face in the city. After holding that position for four years, he previously left Pleasanton more than two years ago to take on the role of assistant city manager for the City of Alameda. He will now take over for Assistant City Manager Brian Dolan, who has been serving as interim city manager since Fiahlo’s retirement in November 2021.
“During his tenure in public service, Mr. Beaudin has developed extensive experience working with elected and appointed officials, accompanied by an aptitude for forging community partnerships,” according to the staff report for the April 19 city council meeting. “He is an astute manager with a reputation for implementing organizational projects with a focus on attracting and retaining talented staff.”
He steps into his new leadership role with a combined 19 years of experience. Beaudin’s responsibilities will include long-range and current land-use planning and engineering. He will also utilize his expertise in building permit plan check and inspections, traffic planning and engineering, municipal finance, strategic planning and goal setting, and developing a wide range of services and programs. Prior to this, Beaudin’s civic experience in California included developing and implementing land-use plans, economic development strategies, community engagement initiatives and public policy recommendations for the cities of Los Altos, South San Francisco and Mountain View.
Beaudin received a bachelor’s degree with honors from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and a master’s degree of science from the University of Toronto in planning.
He is a graduate of the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, and the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Beaudin is also certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and is a member of the International City/County Management Association.
“The combination of Gerry’s experience and expertise in city governance, combined with his knowledge of Pleasanton, makes him incredibly well qualified to serve as our city manager, as he collaborates with the council and community to ensure our outstanding quality of life,” said Mayor Karla Brown in a press release last week.
Pending formal approval, Beaudin’s salary will be $280,000, effective May 23.