Restaurants in downtown Pleasanton are set to receive additional pandemic relief in the form of a parklet grant program. The council unanimously approved $250,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the program while discussing how to extend the assistance beyond the perimeter of downtown.
The grants will cover 50% of a parklet’s cost and be capped at $10,000 per restaurant.
The program will build on the city’s recently approved plan for permanent downtown parklets — the alfresco parking spaces that served as a lifeline for downtown restaurants during COVID’s indoor-dining restrictions.
“I am very pleased that we are offering the grant program,” said Councilmember Julie Testa at the Feb. 4 meeting. “It’s something that many of us have been talking about for a long time.”
Testa, along with Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin and councilmember Kathy Narum, also pushed for an additional $100,000 to assist restaurants beyond downtown.
“There are a number of them that are long, long-standing businesses that have given back continually to the community, and I think it’s only right that they get some consideration,” said Narum.
While Mayor Karla Brown and councilmember Jack Balch also wanted to bolster those elsewhere in the city, they called for further details on what the extended program would look like.
“When we’re talking about $100,000 of public money, I would like staff to come up with a plan on how to effectively distribute that, reimburse that, and recommend an amount based upon some data,” said Balch.
The council expects to hear details of the extended program by the end of March.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), from which the grant program draws, was signed into law by President Joe Biden last March and distributed directly to cities, in response to the pandemic and its negative economic impacts.
Tina Olsen, Pleasanton’s director of finance, said that Pleasanton received $8.5 million in ARPA funding, and that the city allocated them evenly between the 2021–2022 and 2022–2023 fiscal-year budgets.
“One of the eligible uses (of ARPA funds) is to replace lost revenues, and we could demonstrate we had more than ($250,000) in lost revenues from the pandemic,” she said of the parklet grants.
Previously during the pandemic, the city opened a $3 million special fund to independent or locally owned businesses for zero-interest, unsecured, short-term loans. To date, 115 businesses have made use of about $1.3 million of these funds, 43 of which are downtown.
The parklet grants will become available between March 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023, or until the program’s funds are exhausted. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional information about the city’s parklet program can be found at bit.ly/Indy_PleasantonParklets.