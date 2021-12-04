The Pleasanton Downtown Association is urging residents to support small businesses this holiday season.
The association said in a news release that its Shop Small – Support Local campaign is “a celebration of Pleasanton’s small businesses, ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios, salons and everything in between.”
During the campaign, participating merchants will be handing out custom Pleasanton totes with purchases, while supplies last. Downtown merchants will also be offering holiday specials on the association’s social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For participating locations, visit pleasantondowntown.net.