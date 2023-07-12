Like a scorched drive down the middle of the fairway, the first annual Dennis Hart Open was a smash hit at Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton on June 30.
On a hot afternoon 144 golfers, including many of the late Hart’s family and cherished friends, competed and paid tribute to the longtime Pleasanton resident who passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 64.
The scramble tournament raised $11,250 for the Dennis J. Hart Memorial Foundation. Over 200 people attended the dinner that followed the golf.
“My family and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome, and we feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of everyone with us on the journey so far,” said Zac Hart, Dennis’s son, who organized and ran the event. “… I think my dad’s presence and spirit was palpable and strongly felt throughout the hot June day.”
Dennis Hart (known as “Mo”) was the fourth of seven children to Thomas and Mary Hart. A 1975 Amador Valley graduate, he earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from San Jose State and was hired as a police officer for the city of Alameda in July 1979. He was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and held many roles over 30 years for the Alameda Police Department.
What made this scramble such a success was the love for Dennis Hart and the Hart family in Pleasanton.
“The Hart family has been a huge part of the Pleasanton community for years,” said Clark Fuller, a former Amador Valley golf and basketball coach, now retired. “Dennis and his siblings have served the East Bay for decades through law enforcement, teaching, medicine and running businesses in the area.”
Fuller described Dennis, known for his quick wit and kind heart, as “one of the ‘good guys’ as he was always reaching out to help neighbors, family and friends!”
Zac described the first Dennis Hart Open as a “blast, with great golf. There was laughter and tears, and money raised to support great causes.”
The winning team had a score of 19-under par and was composed of Troy Maxoutopoulis, his father, Jeff, John Fracisco, and Sam Richardson.
Among the local legends on hand were former Foothill High football and softball coach Matt Sweeney and Tri-Valley and Amador Valley Hall of Fame basketball coach Don Underwood, a former assistant coach at Las Positas College.
Tom Hansen, former longtime Foothill basketball coach and athletic director, was also at the dinner; he and his family have close friendships with many of the Harts.
Clearly, the Hart family has experienced complicated emotions over the past few years.
“Losing our dad shattered our hearts, left a tear in our family, and a dark last year in its wake,” Zac said. “I hoped through starting the Foundation, we could carry on his legacy, help others with his spirit, and provide healing to everyone along the way.
The large Hart and Sweeney families were essentially raised together in Pleasanton, each unit carving a lasting legacy. Their family ties are all around town, as was their presence at the inaugural Dennis Hart Open.
Tom Hart and Neil Sweeney, the first principal at Foothill High after holding same position at Amador Valley, were the family patriarchs. In 2000, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton was dedicated to Dennis’s dad, the former assistant superintendent of the Pleasanton school district. The Amador Valley gym was named after Skip Mohatt, Zac’s grandfather and a legendary Civics teacher and basketball coach at the school. Dennis Hart played basketball for Underwood at Amador.
Zac’s mom, Leslee, the late Skip Mohatt’s daughter, spoke lovingly of her husband, Dennis, after the June 30 tourney. She just retired from a teaching career in Pleasanton.
Dennis Hart was passionate about many things, so the Foundation, which has raised $27,150 since its inception in February, will reflect that. It will support law enforcement and first responders, especially those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as nature preservation, wildlife, hiking trails and local parks.
Dennis retired in 2007, but then co-founded an investigative services company where he worked with cities across the Bay Area to conduct pre-hire background investigations for public safety employment candidates.
For more information about the Dennis J. Hart Memorial Foundation, visit https://charitysmith.org/the-dennis-j-hart-memorial-foundation