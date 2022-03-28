On March 27, the City of Pleasanton received notice of the passing of former Mayor Jerry Thorne.
Thorne, a public servant to the Pleasanton community for more than 25 years, served 10 years on the Parks and Recreation Commission, eight years as city councilmember, and eight years as mayor before retiring in December 2020 and relocating to Marana, Arizona, in 2021. Driven by a passion for our community’s quality of life, he proudly advocated for the expansion of the aquatics center and co-authored the successful Save Our Community Park ballot initiative, which resulted in the construction of three baseball fields at Bernal Community Park.
In honor of his service to Pleasanton, the city has ordered the lowering of its Civic Center flags through Tuesday, March 29.
“Mayor Thorne’s passion for Pleasanton was evident throughout his long and impactful 25-year public service career," said Pleasanton Interim City Manager Brian Dolan. "His advocacy for enhancing our quality of life and expanding activities for residents, in addition to his focus on transportation projects that helped alleviate regional commuter traffic, are among long-lasting achievements that will continue to benefit the Pleasanton community and its citizens for many years. Today, we honor Mayor Thorne’s memory in gratitude for his service to our community.”
