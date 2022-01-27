Proponents of a statewide initiative designed to restore control of development to local communities will hold a drive-thru petition signing in Pleasanton on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Our Neighborhood Voices is attempting to overturn California Senate Bill 9, known as The California Home Act, which overrides local density limits in areas zoned for single-family housing.
SB 9 makes it easier for property owners to build duplexes or split their current residential lots to allow four units to be built on a single-family parcel. The goal, according to supporters, is to increase the number of modestly priced starter homes by encouraging the building of smaller houses on small lots.
Local municipalities are prohibited from enforcing zoning restrictions as long as the conditions set forth in SB 9, including minimum lot sizes, are met.
The initiative would also address Senate Bill 10, another amendment to the state’s Planning and Zoning Law, which allows the construction of up to a 10-unit apartment building in areas zoned for single-family residences if they are close to a mass transit station or in an existing urban area.
Both bills were adopted last summer. Gov. Newsom signed the bills in September, noting at the time that they were controversial.
Organizers of the petition drive point to a five-story combined commercial-residential building proposed for the intersection of Harrison Street and Old Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton – with 47 affordable housing units but no parking — as an example of development that could be forced on communities.
Although current zoning limits buildings to no more than two stories in the area, Our Neighborhood Voices says the new law “has severely limited the city’s input, timeline, and discretion to deny” the proposal. Adding that “there can be no Planning or City Council hearings.”
The proposed initiative would allow local municipalities to override any state law that directly affects land-use planning and zoning, although state laws that address “legitimate” statewide interests, including the California Coastal Act of 1976, the siting of power plants, and the development of water, communication, or transportation infrastructure would continue to supersede local laws.
Our Neighborhood Voices has until late April to get a million signatures from registered voters to place the initiative on the November ballot.
The Pleasanton drive-thru petition signing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4512 Second St. For more information, visit ourneighborhoodvoices.com.