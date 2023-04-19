UPDATED: 10 A.M.
Pleasanton police have identified the victim in the shooting at Home Depot yesterday as 26-year-old Blake Mohs. Mohs was a Home Depot loss prevention specialist and Tri-Valley resident.
“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri- Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
Blake was a well-known member of the community who helped keep customers and staff safe. He was involved in community youth programs and planned to be married in the summer. He is survived by his parents, brother, and fiancée.
During the investigation, detectives determined Mohs confronted a female shoplifter who resisted and shot him. The suspect, Benicia Knapps (32), ran to a getaway car driven by a male suspect, David Guillory (31). Knapp’s child was also inside the vehicle. After they fled the scene, a handgun was recovered in a nearby intersection. Around 2:30 p.m., the two suspects were detained by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the child was released to relatives.
An arrest has been made following the shooting death of an employee at the Home Depot in Pleasanton on Tuesday, April 18.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot and killed yesterday during efforts to arrest a shop lifter, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.
The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the Home Depot on Johnson Drive.
The dispatch center received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting.
Allied agencies were notified of the description of the wanted vehicle. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and successfully detained the suspects near the 7000 block of Ney Avenue in Oakland.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.
