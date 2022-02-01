The VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Outreach team will be at the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 28, to offer examinations, consultations, referrals, and flu shots to military veterans.
Veterans should bring their discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications.
Those who need to obtain proof-of-service documents can find instructions at the library’s online Veterans Resource Center, at tinyurl.com/36knwuzj. Those who may be uncertain of their eligibility are encouraged to attend, since requirements have changed, and Veterans Affairs may complement their current medical coverage.
VA representatives will be on hand to provide information to veterans, spouses, caregivers, family members, and survivors, and to assist with veteran enrollment for medical care.
For more information, call the library, 925-931-3400, ext. 4, or email information@pleasantonlibrary.zendesk.com.