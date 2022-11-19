PLEASANTON — Barone’s Restaurant, the polished venue at the north end of downtown, will close its doors for good on Dec. 22.
Owners Joe and Maricela Barone shared the news earlier this month in a statement describing their restaurant’s 27-year adventure, which began with the purchase of the former Casanova’s Restaurant at 475 Saint John’s Street.
“We hope these last couple of months are a time for us to come together and make our final dining experiences together just as special,” read the Barone’s announcement.
Although the restaurant declined an interview with The Independent, the statement cited pandemic difficulties, inflationary pressures and staffing shortages as contributing factors to the closure.
Barone’s fans lamented the news.
“I’ll never forget: on our first anniversary dinner there, I had the duck breast, and it was excellent and I will never forget it,” said 38-year resident Vicki McKnight LaBarge. “I’m very sad. I’m sorry to see them go.”
The owners had laid the groundwork for the restaurant’s final course as early as 2019, when the city council considered a redevelopment plan for the site as part of the city’s Downtown Specific Plan.
In March 2021, developer Robson Homes, LLC brought to the planning commission a proposal to demolish the restaurant and other structures on the site. Robson, a San Jose-based developer with over 30 years’ experience creating infill developments, planned to build nine or 10 single-family homes in place of the demolished buildings.
But the commission rejected the idea of a housing-only development and stressed the need for a mixed-use project.
Former Commissioner Nancy Allen shared public surprise at the proposal, as it came into direct conflict with a previous city council decision, from August 2020, to maintain ground-floor commercial space on the parcel.
Resident Linda Behers referred at the meeting to a residential survey that voiced opposition against additional housing downtown. She also questioned the city’s willingness to break from its Downtown Specific Plan.
The commission ultimately urged Robson to incorporate feedback for more commercial use and public support.
A community development memorandum sent from Assistant Planner Emily Carroll in May described another proposal for the Barone’s site as undergoing plan revisions. This later proposal calls for 14 single-family homes and two commercial buildings with a public courtyard.
Associate Planner Natalie Amos told The Independent that the project applicant is still in the process of revising the submission, but did not provide any timeline for next steps.
Timing for the restaurant operation, however, seems set to end next month.
“We want to thank all of our wonderful patrons for their years of support – and for creating so many lasting memories with us and our great staff,” read the Barone’s statement.