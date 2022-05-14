A 53-year-old Pleasanton man pleaded guilty Thursday in an Oakland federal court to stealing nearly $200,000 in pandemic relief funds, according to federal officials.
Javed Wahab admitted that he stole $186,516.72 in funds intended for the medical treatment and care of COVID-19 patients, according to an announcement of the plea from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and other federal officials.
The announcement reports that Wahab owned three home health and hospice care companies in Alameda County and elsewhere that received about $285,000 in such funds. In Wahab's plea, he admitted to spending most of that total for his personal use and by transferring them to family members, rather than using the funds in conjunction with pandemic relief efforts as required.
Wahab owned Premier Home Health Care & Hospice, Inc., Carelink Hospice Services, Inc., and JW Healthcare, Inc.
Wahab was indicted Sept. 1, 2021, with five counts of theft of government property. If he complies with his plea agreement to one count, four of those counts will be dismissed, according to the news release.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers scheduled Wahab's sentencing for August 25, 2022, when Wahab faces a maximum statutory prison term of 10 years.