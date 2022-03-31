PLEASANTON — This week would have been the first in-person State of the City address for Mayor Karla Brown since her election to her seat in November 2020.
But due to the tragic loss of her daughter on Sunday, she appeared in a prerecorded video to deliver her speech on Tuesday. Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin opened the event and introduced Brown’s video.
In her speech, Brown covered the topics of business, parks, housing, community services, mental health, economy, preserving character and charm, transportation, sustainability, finances, and community satisfaction survey.
Brown reported that the city’s Business Support Fund provided nearly $1.5 million dollars in city loans and matching Alameda County grants. For a second year, the city fully funded the total Housing PLUS Human Services and Community grant requests of nearly $1.5 million dollars, she said.
“In terms of our support for our most vulnerable residents, last year alone, the Pleasanton Senior Lunch Program run by Open Heart Kitchen, served an incredible 42,000 meals to seniors, while also operating the regional food distribution site that supported thousands of residents with food insecurity,” Brown said.
Acknowledging that COVID-19 has had an incredible impact on the business community, Brown said the city recently conducted a business needs survey to understand how the local companies are faring.
Key points from the report included: 92% of businesses with 50 or fewer employees rated Pleasanton as an excellent or good place to do business; of those businesses, the top response was that they see Pleasanton as business-friendly, followed by well-kept and safe. Of all the respondents, 41% said they believe they will have more revenue in the next two years.
“Together, we have gotten through the thick of the crisis, shoulder-to-shoulder,” Brown continued. “After two long years, I see a much brighter future ahead.”
The city has developed and executed priorities documented in the work plan to ensure inclusivity, Brown reported. One of the goals is the newly planned all-abilities playground at Ken Mercer Sports Park. Another is an expanded skatepark area at the Sports Park. Funding is critical for both, Brown said.
“Hopefully, by now you are familiar with the term Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” Brown said. “Together we are working on a strategic plan to identify gaps in city services that establish benchmarks, policies, and systems to lift all populations in the community.”
Brown noted that the city must plan and zone for 6,000 units based on Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). She said about half has already been zoned and the council is now looking to find suitable locations that could accommodate about 3,100 additional units.
“We know our community is best served with a mix of different housing options, distributed throughout Pleasanton,” she said. “Our goal is to find opportunities for workforce housing, senior housing, housing for individuals, and housing for young families.”
Brown went on to note that the Housing Element update for Pleasanton will take most of 2022 with a final adoption by the state in early 2023. She also referenced housing-related legislation.
“Occasionally, some new legislation is groundbreaking and will have a dramatic effect on our neighborhoods,” Brown said. “As your mayor, I have written dozens of letters asking for modifications to these Assembly and Senate Bills.”
Listening sessions about policing have been taking place in the city, Brown reported; the council approved a mental health response pilot program as a result. The city has also been working closely with the schools to outline standards and expectations for school resource officers, Brown said.
“While we’re on the subject of schools, I want to take this moment to acknowledge the strong relationship we have with our school district,” she said. “The elected school board trustees, Superintendent Haglund, and their staff at the district are a pleasure to work with, as we mutually seek to support the well-being of our young students in Pleasanton.”
Pleasanton joined Dublin and Livermore as funding partners with Axis Community Health to support the creation of a mental health urgent care service, Brown continued. She congratulated Axis Executive Director Sue Compton on her upcoming retirement.
Brown said she joined four other Tri-Valley mayors in advocating for Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare to be designated as a level II trauma center.
“Stanford-ValleyCare has been serving our community for more than 60 years, and I’m proud of President and CEO Rick Shumway, COO Tracey Lewis Taylor and their entire team for driving the integration of Stanford Medicine’s leading-edge care and ValleyCare’s local accessibility to continue to support the health and wellness of our community,” Brown said.
Brown commended the city — its highly educated workforce, its schools, and its quality of life — for attracting progressive technology, manufacturing and professional service businesses. She referenced 10x Genomics currently under construction on Stoneridge Mall Road.
“This project is a prime example of delivering on the council’s priority to expand the city’s life sciences business sector, as we build an environment for businesses to start, grow, thrive and ultimately, stay here in Pleasanton,” she said.
She further pointed out that the city is nearing the end of its legal challenge regarding the Costco development in the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone. She said there should be a grand opening in late 2023.
When COVID-19 hit the city two years ago, the council implemented street closures to support the downtown businesses during indoor capacity restrictions.
“Over the past two years, it has become a big draw to residents and has developed into an ongoing program as part of the Pleasanton Downtown Association’s roster of events,” Brown said.
The Weekends on Main have also returned, beginning the first full weekend of each month from May through December, Brown reported. The events feature Concerts in the Park on Friday evenings.
“But let me take a moment to remind you how important it is to support all of our local companies,” Brown said. “E-commerce is here to stay, but if we want to retain local businesses that provide the goods and services we use every day, then we’ve got to invest in them as they have in our community.”
Over the past year, the city has added to its network of bicycle lanes to provide safe paths of travel on St. Mary and West Angela streets, Brown stated.
“We’re also delivering on a council priority to add additional parking in the downtown,” Brown said. “You may have seen the construction fencing on the south end of the transportation corridor between Abbie Street and Bernal Avenue. When finished, that area will provide nearly 80 new parking spaces as well as a lighted and landscaped bicycle and pedestrian path, which was all envisioned in the Downtown Parks and Trails Master Plan.”
The city’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of 70% reduction by 2030, Brown said.
“In addition to reducing emissions, CAP 2.0 intends to improve quality of life and public health, cultivate community resilience and adaptability, and promote thriving ecosystems and a vibrant economy,” Brown said. “This plan will save an estimated $585,000 annually to our community.”
On finances, Brown said the city is positioned to manage its pension obligation as it continues to earn interest on the fiscal year-end balance of $48 million.
“We ended the fiscal year with a surplus of $7.5 million due to a combination of higher-than-expected revenues and reduced expenditures,” she said. “We, in turn, allocated these funds for our COVID fund reserve, COVID response, repair and replacement, and Capital Improvement Program reserve funds.”
Brown further noted that the city’s satisfaction survey conducted in the middle of COVID-19 restrictions found 94% of respondents rated Pleasanton as an excellent or good place to live.
“This rating was confirmed by Niche.com, which offered an interesting statistic: They found that of the top 25 family-friendly neighborhoods in Alameda County, 23 of them were in Pleasanton!” Brown said. “23 neighborhoods out of 25 – right here in Pleasanton.”
Brown expressed appreciation to everyone who serves on the commissions and advisory committees.
She concluded, “I am honored to serve as your mayor, because together we are making Pleasanton a premier city to live, work and raise a family.”