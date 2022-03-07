Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown will give her second State of the City address at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pleasanton on Tuesday, March 29.
Sponsored by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, it will be the mayor’s first in-person State of the City address since being elected in 2020. Brown’s inaugural State of the City address was given online in March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I look forward to sharing this year’s update with the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and the community at the State of the City address," Brown said in a statement. "I invite Pleasanton residents and businesses to learn about the projects and programs our city has been working on, and some of the exciting initiatives on the horizon that will help ensure our city's growth, vitality, and stability in the years to come."
Brown was elected mayor after serving two terms on the Pleasanton City Council.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., the luncheon is open to the public. Tickets are available at pleasanton.org.