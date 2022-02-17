PLEASANTON — Local mountain bikers know it as “The Trap” — a single-track trail that runs down the west side of Pleasanton Ridge through dense stands of oaks and around sharp, banked turns. One Saturday last month, however, The Trap lived up to its name in more ways than one.
At the bottom of the trail, mountain bikers found park police waiting, handing out $275 tickets to each biker that came down.
Officially, bicycles are restricted to fire roads within Pleasanton Ridge. And they are generally illegal on trails less than eight feet wide in the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD). But up until recently, the ordinance had rarely been enforced. Mountain bikers have enjoyed a delicate, if illegal, coexistence with other park users.
The ticketing event rekindled an old discussion between bikers and the park district about codifying equal park access in the East Bay. And the discussion may just be heating up.
Chris Beratlis, mountain biker and owner of the My Buddy’s Bike Shop in Livermore, was atop the ridge that day conducting a grassroots trail-user count. Spurred by accounts of the ticketing, he returned to his shop and organized a protest to call for expanded biker access.
A few weeks later, roughly 100 mountain bikers rode en masse down Pleasanton Ridge’s fire roads, around other astonished trail users, to demonstrate the impracticality of the park’s current ordinance.
“It’s silly to put us all on the same roads,” said Beratlis. “It’s dangerous; it’s not safe. We’re looking for fair, equal (trail) access, as equal taxpayers for the East Bay Regional Park System.”
Beratlis's newly named Fair Recreation Equally Expressed (FREE) group is asking the park district to adopt some of the park's existing single-track trails as bicycle-only, and thereby minimize the risk of accidents with other trail users and avoid the environmental impact that new trail construction would have.
Parks usually contain an unofficial, unplanned network of trails, explained Brian Holt, EBRPD chief of planning for trails. These trails can be created by people, but they can also be created by animals and later discovered by people.
Holt leads a trail-user working group that has solicited input from special-interest groups, including mountain bikers, since 2019. One of the working group’s upcoming pilot projects is very similar to what FREE is requesting. It would establish operational controls within the unofficial trail network — controls like signage for one-way trails or alternating-day schedules for hikers and bikers.
But the members of FREE are low on patience, as the conversation between mountain bikers and the park district is not new.
Beratlis has publicly asked for equal access since 2003. He recalled a 2009 Pleasanton Veterans Hall meeting he organized that also called for the expansion of bicycle park access. At the meeting, EBRPD presented a trails master plan that included bicycles, but “all of the promises they made have never been kept,” he said.
Holt explained that while Pleasanton Ridge’s 2012 land use plan included bicycle-accessible trails, and that these trails were approved, they fell into a “sort of black hole of permitting” for many years.
“We had various federal agencies that basically declined to take jurisdiction over the permitting,” said Holt.
Now, however, there are several factors pushing the Pleasanton Ridge usage issue to the forefront.
One is the Tyler Ranch Staging Area that is currently under construction and planned to open this summer. The first major parking addition to the park in many years, Tyler Ranch will increase Pleasanton Ridge’s parking capacity from 157 to 227 spaces, and invite more hikers and bikers into the trail system.
“What has been a fairly isolated park, used by mountain bikers, is going to get opened up to a lot more people,” said William Yragui, co-founder of Mission Peak Conservancy. “And it’s going to get very contentious, very quickly, unless the park district figures out how to keep the users either separated or paying attention to the regulations.”
EBRPD is well aware of the time pressure, said Holt.
“We’re investing significant public funds to open up new public access at Tyler Ranch,” he continued. “When we open it up, we want to make sure that we have a trail network, a trail system, that people are going to actually want to use.”
Another factor is a pandemic-induced surge in mountain-biking interest. According to Beratlis, his bike shop has seen a roughly five-fold increase in mountain bike sales since lockdowns began, in line with the rest of the industry.
The park district confirms the phenomenon, said Holt. The unavailability of gyms during the lockdowns inspired people to dust off their old bikes or buy new ones.
“They started going out into the parks, and they're finding these (unofficial) trails, and they're using them,” he continued. “And then they're not understanding necessarily why they can't, or why we aren’t building new things for them.”
What’s more, added Yragui, is that some of the new mountain bikers are on electric bikes, which have electric motors to assist during climbs.
Electric bikes are “going to attract people that are not quite fit. And they're going to be able to go really far, really fast, and they're going to get over their heads really quickly,” said Yragui, who worries that hikers, like himself, will suffer collateral damage when inexperienced bikers lose control.
Yragui, who is also a Sierra Club member, added concerns about how wildlife is impacted by mountain bikes. When a busy trail bisects a habitat, he explained, it has a detrimental impact on the animals. The park district, he continued, has a responsibility to open up parkland “for recreational access, but they also have a responsibility to protect habitat.”
The permits for Tyler Ranch included with them permits for a first phase of trail construction at Pleasanton Ridge — about a mile and a half of new trails, plus an additional five trail-miles soon to follow. And these would be multi-use, bicycle-accessible trails. The extent that these trails, along with Holt’s pilot projects, will relieve hiker-biker conflict remains to be seen.
“There’s an incentive built in for the park district to get it right — and quickly,” said Yragui. “They have to get this right. Otherwise, they’re creating huge problems for the community.”