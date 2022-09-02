Pleasanton has hired Susan Hsieh as its new finance director.
Hsieh previously worked as finance director for the cities of San Leandro and Emeryville and for the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP, and she also served as assistant finance director for the Association of Bay Area Governments.
She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA in finance and management from California State University, East
“We are pleased to have Susan join the city’s executive team,” said City Manager Gerry Beaudin. “Her extensive public finance experience coupled with her private sector experience are welcomed and her collaborative approach will make her a great fit.”