The City of Pleasanton is inviting first-time homebuyers to participate in a lottery to secure funding from Pleasanton’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (PDALP).
PDALP is offering up to $100,000 for a down payment assistance loan to assist eligible first-time homebuyers purchasing a home in the City of Pleasanton. The loan has a maximum 30-year term, during which time no payments are required. The city has contracted with the nonprofit Bay Area Affordable Homeownership Alliance (BAAHA) to administer the program.
Visit the program website for more information and to confirm eligibility. Applications to enter the program lottery are now being accepted through Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m.