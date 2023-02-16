Pleasanton is partnering with the Go Green Initiative (GGI) to offer a series of community programs on reducing waste, saving money, and creating a more sustainable city.
The programs are in response to SB 1383, which requires municipalities to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses. SB 1383 was adopted in 2016, with new regulations going into effect last year.
GGI, a grassroot, nonprofit created by former Pleasanton PTA president Jill Buck in 2002, promotes environmental action programs for schools. Its programs have now been adopted by schools in all 50 states.
The city and GGI will sponsor six events in March, including two waste reduction workshops and four one-hour tours of the Pleasanton Material Recovery Facility at the Pleasanton Transfer Station.
All events are free and will be hosted by Amador Valley and Foothill high school students and members of Local Leaders of the 21st Century, a GGI-funded program that encourages civic engagement on climate change.
The workshops are open to all residents and will be held at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and Thursday, March 9.
Tours of the recycling center are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, and again on Friday, March 17. The tours are open to Pleasanton residents 10 and older, and participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes.