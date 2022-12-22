PLEASANTON — The planning commission tried at its Dec. 14 meeting to maximize its chances of achieving Housing Element certification by the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) without setting aside more of the city’s land than necessary for housing.
To that end, commissioners questioned how much buffer above the state’s housing targets Pleasanton’s Housing Element should include.
While the city accelerated its certification timeline last month in response to fears that missing the state’s Jan. 31, 2023 deadline would technically put the city out of compliance, the commission also acknowledged that once the city includes a site in its housing inventory, little leeway remains to repurpose that site for other uses later on.
“We need to make a conscious decision about whether we want to submit a conservative plan to HCD or our most realistic plan,” said Commissioner Ken Morgan.
Pleasanton staff previously planned on taking advantage of the 120-day grace period provided by the state for the process. However, similar plans by some Southern California jurisdictions have invited a slew of project applications that circumvented their general plans, taking advantage of the so-called “builder’s remedy” that becomes available to developers when a jurisdiction falls out of compliance.
Jen Murillo, from the city’s consultant Lisa Wise Consulting, therefore recommended that the city lean toward more conservative, defensible numbers in the interest of HCD certification — more housing sites with lower densities.
Pleasanton Community Development Director Ellen Clark, however, believes that even if the HCD returns with questions and delays certification past Jan. 31, 2023, adoption by the city alone would be sufficient to keep Pleasanton in compliance.
“After January, the city’s approach is to say we have an adopted Housing Element (plan),” said Clark. “And it’s one where we’ve made the findings that it is compliant with state law.”
State law requires that jurisdictions update their Housing Elements every eight years to plan for the changing housing requirements of the state.
“It’s not a forecast of what will happen over the next eight years,” said David Bergman, also from Lisa Wise Consulting. “It’s not a prescriptive document. What it does is it demonstrates that the City of Pleasanton has the physical capacity in sites to meet its obligations under RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Assessment).”
Chair Brandon Pace also elaborated what it meant for a site to be included in the inventory.
“The sites that are being designated by the city through this process will not necessarily be developed and may not be developed in a way that the city is proposing here,” said Pace. “And there may be other sites that get added as well.”
As part of the RHNA process, the Association of Bay Area Governments assigned to Pleasanton a housing target of 5,965 units for the upcoming 2023-2031 housing cycle.
In response, the city submitted in August a draft to HCD with a housing inventory list of 24 sites providing for 1,488 more housing units than the state target with the understanding that staff would further pare the inventory before final submission.
Following HCD comments last month, staff removed seven sites from the list: Saint Augustine, Sonoma Drive, Rheem Drive, Owens, Boulder Court, Pimlico North and Old Santa Rita.
The removals — based, among other things, on HCD comments, environmental impacts and level-of-service impacts — brought the city’s surplus down to 241 units above the state target.
Morgan pushed to shift staff focus away from “appeasing HCD” and instead plan for even less sites with possibly higher housing densities.
While the draft currently uses low-end densities to avoid HCD scrutiny, commissioner Jeff Nibert also suggested that mid-point densities be used in projections, in the interest of committing less sites to the inventory.
“If it’s on this list in the Housing Element, we’re telling the developer ‘you can count on this rezone happening,’” said Nibert.
Staff will incorporate the planning commission’s comments, along with feedback from the city council and HCD, for final adoption mid-January.