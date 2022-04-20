PLEASANTON — The planning commission is calling for community input regarding an upcoming draft environmental impact report (EIR) on 25 possible new residential development sites in Pleasanton.
During a recent public hearing, city staff identified the EIR as a program-level report — one that considers a collection of related projects as a single large project.
“The purpose of an environmental impact report — or EIR — is to identify potential environmental impacts and to avoid or mitigate those impacts, if feasible,” said Liza Baskir, project manager at First Carbon Solutions, the city’s environmental consultant.
Commission Chair Brandon Pace explained that because of its large scope, the EIR will necessarily consider topics such as air quality, energy and wildfire on a holistic level, making community input especially important at this initial stage.
The 25 sites represent the city’s short list of parcels, which, if rezoned in the city’s Housing Element Plan, will allow for an additional 3,110 housing units, including 1,300 very-low and low income units.
Parcels at the Stoneridge Shopping Center and the Old Santa Rita Area top the list with the most potential units.
The extra parcels will satisfy the Regional Housing Needs Allocation requirements assigned to Pleasanton by the Association of Bay Area Governments last May; they will also represent a nearly three-fold increase over the requirements of the previous 2014-2022 housing cycle.
The EIR will detail the environmental impacts of all of the developments allowable within the contemplated rezonings, according to the staff report.
“It’s really about daylighting and identifying, in as neutral a way as possible, the environmental impacts,” said Ellen Clark, Community Development Director. “But importantly, a function of the EIR is also to look at the ways in which those impacts can be mitigated.”
Commissioner Justin Brown commented that, when considering new housing, the impact on water and schools consistently remains at the top of residents’ minds, to which Baskir replied that First Carbon will reach out to both the Pleasanton Unified School District and water service providers as part of the EIR drafting process.
Pleasanton began preparing for the 2023-2031 housing cycle in March 2021 with introductory meetings and preliminary reports, and eventually arrived at a list of possible parcels to rezone at the end of last year.
The city will accept comments on the scope and content of the draft EIR until May 5, and then expects to release the actual draft report this September. The city must complete and certify its updated Housing Element by January 2023.