PLEASANTON — The planning commission continued its site inventory selection process for the city’s 2023–2031 Housing Element Update at a special meeting on Dec. 15.
The commission unanimously voted to recommend that the city council remove five parcels from the list of potential residential development sites in Pleasanton. The change, should the council accept the recommendation, will reduce the list to 24 sites that eventually move forward into environmental review and possibly augment the housing capacity. Despite the reduction, the update identified housing capacity beyond the state’s requirements.
The selection process is part of Pleasanton’s response to a California mandate — called the Housing Element or Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) — that requires local governments to update their general plans and zonings to allow for a certain number of housing units.
Pleasanton’s existing zoning allows for 2,822 new housing units. However, RHNA requires the city to provide zoning that allows for 5,965 total units, which means the city has a deficit of 3,143 units. Following the five-site reduction, the list of potential housing sites now provides the city with a possible 8,787 housing units locations. Inclusion in the Housing Element Update, however, will not guarantee construction, as it describes housing site capacity only.
The commission removed the Pimlico Area (North Side), Mission Plaza, Valley Plaza, St. Augustine, and Steelwave from its recommended list, resulting in a total reduction of 1,667 potential housing units. Reasons for removal included lack of owner interest and a desire to balance the new capacity around the city.
“We’re under the threat of taking money away from our police officers and our teachers,” Commissioner Matthew Gaidos said. “That’s where the money’s going to leak out of the community, if we don’t change the zoning enough to allow (for) what the state says we have to increase our population by.”
Commissioner Brandon Pace, acknowledging public concerns over the added density, tried to explain the process as an exercise in balance.
“The mandate to come up with several thousand units is going to have an impact on this community somehow,” he said. “We’re either going to be putting density into existing neighborhoods and disrupting traffic flows and everything else, or we’re going to put it some place where there isn’t anything existing right now, because we’re trying to preserve certain neighborhoods, mitigate traffic patterns, etc. So, it feels like a bad choice all the way around.”
The site selection aimed to finalize which sites will be included in the environmental impact report (EIR) planned for January or February of next year.
However, Vice Chair Nancy Allen said, “Just because your property’s on the EIR list, does not mean there’s any kind of right to build it. And we would expect, most likely, that we would reduce further projects after the EIR.”
She also said she wanted to pare down the list as much as possible now to avoid overloading the EIR.
“I worry about loading this EIR up too much because we may end up having so much information (that) we don’t really get the most relevant information we need for those things that are most important,” she said.
The commission and staff weighed whether to build along the city’s periphery, where infrastructure is lacking, or to build near pre-existing housing, where density impacts would be felt the most. They also considered the effects on small businesses and city character, and how to leverage the economies of scale of larger housing developments.
The commission plans to hold at least two public meetings in the spring to seek input on the environmental review findings, and also to discuss policy issues, such as the inclusionary zoning ordinance, the in-lieu fee, and workforce housing.
According to its Housing Element timeline, the commission will then release a draft Housing Element in June 2022 and present a final Housing Element for adoption at the end of 2022.