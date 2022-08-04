Jeffrey Nibert

Pleasanton Planning Commissioner Jeffrey Nibert has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Pleasanton City Council in the November general election.

Nibert is running in the newly designated District One, which encompasses northwest Pleasanton and the neighborhoods of Highland Oaks, Moller Ranch, Val Vista, and Hacienda. A 35-year resident of Pleasanton, he is a retired engineer and project manager, having worked for General Electric, Intel, and Pacific Gas & Electric.