Pleasanton Planning Commissioner Jeffrey Nibert has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Pleasanton City Council in the November general election.
Nibert is running in the newly designated District One, which encompasses northwest Pleasanton and the neighborhoods of Highland Oaks, Moller Ranch, Val Vista, and Hacienda. A 35-year resident of Pleasanton, he is a retired engineer and project manager, having worked for General Electric, Intel, and Pacific Gas & Electric.
In announcing his candidacy, Nibert pledged to be independent of special interests and to refuse contributions from developers. He said his focus would be on maintaining the unique character of Pleasanton that has resulted in a diverse community, while collaborating on finding solutions to problems facing the city.
“The values of respect, listening, serving, and being an engaged teammate will drive me in tackling the challenges that face Pleasanton, as well as in celebrating all that is good with our town,” Nibert said.
In addition to serving on the Planning Commission since March 2021, Nibert has been a volunteer in youth activities in Pleasanton, including Cub Scouts, YMCA Guides and Princesses, and his church, where he taught Sunday School for 15 years.