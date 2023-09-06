PLEASANTON — City officials and the police union have reached a deal for a three-year contract that increases wages and benefits for officers and police sergeants.
The Pleasanton Police Officers Association (PPOA) had been working without a contract for four months after union members in May rejected the city’s wage increase offer and declared an impasse with negotiations.
“After 92 days without a contract, we are pleased to have reached an agreement with the city,” PPOA President Brian Jewell said in a statement last Thursday after the deal was announced. “Our members are ready to move on and get back to serving this great community. We cannot thank the community enough for their unwavering support of our officers and public safety.”
PPOA members approved the contract shortly after its negotiators reached a deal with the city’s negotiators last Wednesday.
“Both parties moved in an effort to reach a contract that demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing a fair compensation package to our police officers and sergeants while balancing the fiscal needs of the many services and programs Pleasanton provides,” Pleasanton spokeswoman Heather Tiernan said.
The contract is retroactive to June 1.
The agreement ended the need for a late September fact-finding hearing before the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB), a five-member panel appointed by the governor to determine whether a public agency has committed unfair labor practices.
An earlier attempt at mediation failed in July.
Details of the new contract will be made public when the city council reviews the deal at its Sept. 19, meeting. A vote will be taken Oct. 8.
The union was seeking pay raises to bring the department more in line with higher salaries paid to officers at other Bay Area law enforcement agencies.
The PPOA had sought an immediate 10.5% pay increase, followed by 9% raises over the next two years. The association also wanted increased pay for special assignments and longevity with the force.
In May, the city offered a contract that would pay raises of 15% for officers and 18% for sergeants over three years. The proposal would have included an immediate 6% increase to officers and a 9% increase to sergeants. Each group will receive another 9% pay raise over the next two years.
The offer included increases in contributions to the officers’ and sergeants’ health savings accounts and a 5% raise for specific departmental assignments.
The union rejected the offer.
According to the city’s salary schedule, as of June 2022, Pleasanton police officers earned a base salary ranging from $104,770 to $127,275 a year, not including benefits and retirement contributions. Sergeants earned from $124,363 to $151,216.
In comparison, Livermore officers earned a slightly higher base of $105,639 to $128,405, while sergeants made $131,448 to $159,776. Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, who patrol in areas including Dublin, started at about the same rate, but can earn a larger maximum of $134,368. Sergeants earned up to $160,000.
PPOA contended their lower pay and the high cost of housing in the Tri-Valley made it difficult for officers to live nearby, hindered recruitment efforts and resulted in officers leaving for other departments.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said she was pleased that the two sides came to an agreement.
“I deeply appreciate the city manager and city attorney’s work during the negotiations and their commitment to providing the public with current information and updates on the negotiations,” Brown said in a statement. “The City Council is proud of the outstanding service our police officers provide to the community and we believe this new contract demonstrates our commitment to the men and women that serve.”